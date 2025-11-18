USAC MIDGETS’ NOV 19 PLAZA PARK DEBUT RAINED OUT, ﻿SERIES RESUMES NOV 21 AT TULARE

By Richie Murray

Visalia, California (November 17, 2025)………Wednesday’s, November 19th USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event at Visalia, California’s Plaza Park Raceway has been canceled due to saturated grounds.

Substantial rainfall in recent days at the 1/5-mile dirt oval has forced cancellation of the event, which was to be the debut of USAC National Midget racing at the track.

The Plaza Park event will not be rescheduled.

USAC’s National Midget Golden State Invasion of California resumes on Friday, November 21, at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway. The series continues on Saturday, November 22, at Merced Speedway with the Chase Johnson Classic.

The final two races takes the series to Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway for the Jason Leffler Memorial on Tuesday, November 25. The season concludes on Saturday, November 29, with the 84th running of the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Daison Pursley captured victory on the opening night of USAC’s Golden State Invasion last Saturday at Placerville Speedway.