MERCED INCREASED TO 2 NIGHTS OF USAC MIDGETS NOV 21-22, ﻿TULARE CANCELED

From USAC

Merced, California (November 18, 2025)………A second night of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship racing at Merced Speedway has been added to this weekend’s Golden State Invasion schedule on Friday, November 21.

The series will now compete at Merced, California’s 1/4-mile, high-banked dirt oval with complete programs on Friday along with the originally scheduled date on Saturday night, November 22.

The addition of another date at Merced comes after the subtraction of Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway from the schedule. This Friday’s Tulare event is canceled due to saturated grounds following recent heavy rainfall across the Central Valley.

This Friday at Merced, it’s a USAC National Midget only program. Pits open at 4pm Pacific with front gates opening at 5pm, the drivers meeting at 5:30pm and cars on track at 6pm followed by qualifying and racing. General admission tickets are $25 for ages 16 and up. Ages 5-15 are $10. Ages 4 and under are free. Pit passes are $45 apiece.

Saturday’s Chase Johnson Classic at Merced is on as scheduled for the USAC National Midgets and Winged 360 Sprint Cars. Pits open at 1pm Pacific with the grandstands opening at 4pm, the drivers meeting at 4:30pm and hot laps at 5pm followed by qualifying and racing. General admission tickets are $30 for ages 16 and up. Ages 5-15 are $15. Ages 4 and under are free. Pit passes are $45 apiece.

﻿Tickets are on sale now at www.mercedspeedway.net.