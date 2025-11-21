BULLDOG SAFETY & PERFORMANCE PARTNERS UP FOR MUST SEE CHAMPIONS CELEBRATION

From Must See Racing

November 20, 2025 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.com today announced that Bulldog Safety & Performance will be a presenting sponsor of the January 10, 2026, 16th annual Champions Awards Celebration.

Bulldog Safety & Performance is a Toledo, Ohio based parts and sales service that carries everything from safety equipment, wheels, shocks, and hoses among other things. They specialize in open wheel racing.

It is only fitting that Bulldog Safety & Performance has come on board as a presenting sponsor of the annual Champions Awards Celebration. The company is all too familiar with Must See Racing. The owner Jimmy McCune is a five-time series champion.

“We carry pretty much everything from safety equipment to performance parts” explains McCune. “We’ve pretty much got everything. We try to stick mostly with the open wheel stuff. We carry everything from driving equipment to performance parts. I don’t have much of a showroom at this point yet, just our Facebook page right now”.

“Most of our customers are from the dirt side, mostly dirt guys from around my area who will call me for stuff. But I’ve got a few pavement guys. This is a great way to get our name out there and let guys know we’re here and can help you with all your needs. Slowly but surely, we’re branching out.”

McCune has cut his pavement racing back in recent seasons to focus on his teenage son Jimbo McCune. The younger McCune, who is a fourth generation of the famed McCune family to have strapped behind the wheel, has shown flashes of greatness early in his career.

In only his second start on pavement this past August, he won his heat race that included the likes of his father Jimmy, Jason Blonde, and Ryan Litt. He was running in the top five of the feature before being sidelined with early mechanical issues.

“I think he completely surprised everybody. He put everybody on notice that he wants to drive a race car. He’s gonna run the majority on dirt this year, but he’ll run the asphalt races that I run. We’ll see how many races that ends up being” concluded McCune.

The 2025 Champions Awards Celebration will honor 2025 MSR National Series champion Joe Liguori and 2025 MSR Lights champion JJ Henes. The event will be held at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Grand Blanc, Michigan.