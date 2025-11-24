HOWARD, GRAY, AND MOSS TOP THE 2025 USCS OUTLAW THUNDER TOUR POINT STANDINGS

By Roby Helm

FAYETTEVILLE, GA – Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS rolled through the 2025 United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire to dominate the 40-race season and win his first USCS National Championship. Along the way, Howard also swept the USCS Southern Region title and claimed the Mid-South Region Championship for the third time.

Howard topped the USCS wins list for 2025 with 13 USCS victories ad brought his series career win total to 40. This places him 6th on the all-time USCS winners’ list. Howard competed in all 40 USCS races in 2025. In addition to his Nation leading 13 wins, he turned in 34 top-five finishes plus 39 top-10 finishes. Howard also gained 102 positions in the 2025 USCS competition and was the series’ Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Year.

The 16-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN drove to a second-place finish in the 2025 USCS title chase, and for the first time in many years, the Bartlett Bullet failed to post a USCS win. . The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee competed in all 40 season events and turned in 12 top-five finishes plus 28 top-ten finishes. Gray also finished in second place in the USCS Southern Thunder and USCS Mid-South Thunder regioal point standings.

Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC, took the third spot in the 2025 USCS National point standings with four wins, 15 top-five finishes, and 30 top-ten finishes in 37 races. Moss missed three races due to transporter issues that kept him out of the battle for the National Championship Runner-Up spot. Moss was also third in the USCS Mid-South Regional series standings and fourth in the USCS Southern Region.

The Ripley Rooster, Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS had perfect attendance on the 2025 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour. That feat propelled him to fourth place in the National point standings for the eighth year in a row. In 40 races, the Ripley Rooster drove to a pair of top-five finishes and 14 top-ten finishes. Willingham finished third in the USCS Southern Thunder regional series standings and fourth in the USCS Mid-South Region.

Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS took the fifth spot in the 2025 USCS National point standings. Martin turned in one win, five top-five finishes and ten top-ten finishes. Martin also placed fifth in the USCS Mid-South regional series points chase.

Sixth through tenth in the 2025 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National point, respectively, were 2025 USCS National Rookie of the Year, Trey Meredith of Dade City, FL, in sixth place, followed by Chase Howard of Nesbit, MS, who won one 2025 main event at Clayhill Motorsports Park in August in seventh place.

The 2025 USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series Rookie of the Year, 15-year-old Coen McDaniel of Gaffney, SC, followed in eighth place. Four-time 2025 USCS feature winner Derek Hagar of Marion, AR, was nint and Lane Whittington of Denham Springs, LA rounded out the top ten drivers in the National standings.

The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Race Tire is currently finalizing its schedule for the 2026 season. For updates and more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Race Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Specialties, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES OUTLAW THUNDER TOUR PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE 2025 TOP 25 NATIONAL POINT STANDINGS:

POS CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN POINTS

1. 47 Dale Howard Byhalia, MS 5682

2. 10 Terry Gray Bartlett, TN 5244

3. 23 Lance Moss Cherryville, NC 5068

4. 28 Jeff Willingham Ripley, MS 4902

5. 67 Hayden Martin Olive Branch, MS 2478

6. 11 Trey Meredith Dade City, FL 2344

7. 13 Chase Howard Nesbit, MS 2340

8. 48 Coen McDaniel Gaffney, SC 2042

9. 3 Derek Hagar Marion, AR 1914

10. 9 Lane Whittington Denham Springs, LA 1910

11. 44 Ronny Howard Nesbit, MS 1794

12. 4 Danny Smith Chillicothe, OH 1722

13. 9 Tyler Blankenship Bakersfield, CA 1686

14. 01 Jadan Bowling Holden Beach, NC 1650

15. 43 Terry Whitherspoon Jacksonville, FL 1566

16. 8 Brad Bowden Hernando, MS 1456

17. 16 Hannah Merritt Nesbit, MS 1334

18. 91 Kyle Connery Vero Beach, FL 1310

19. 28 Davie Franek Wartage, NJ 1258

20. 00 P.J. Reutimann Zephyrhills, FL 1216

21. 61 Sean Wimpee Mobile, AL 1182

22. 6 Tyler Clem St. Petersburg, FL 1164

23. G6 Brandon Grubaugh Ocala, FL 1164

24. 13 Van Gurley Jr. Valparaiso, IN 1144

25. 23 Conner Wray Olive Branch, MS 1126