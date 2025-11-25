USAC RACEAID T-SHIRT BINGO ﻿ON FRIDAY, DEC. 5

Speedway, Indiana (November 24, 2025)………Get ready for one of our favorite nights of the year, RACEAID T-Shirt Bingo, on Friday, December 5, from 7-10pm ET at USAC headquarters, located at 4910 W 16th Street in Speedway, Indiana.

Join us for an evening full of excitement, laughter, and community as we raise funds to support the RACEAID mission while playing for awesome racing T-shirts and other prizes.

Reserve your spot now — seats go fast! Register online now at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/raceaid.

Several racing teams and drivers have supplied an inventory of racing t-shirts. Everybody is going away with at least one and likely more. Food, drinks, fun, and things for kids are on the agenda. And it’s is all to help members in our community in need.

Enjoy delicious food and drinks thanks to Jack Calabrase, Krissy Lauer and Sprintcarstats. Also, special thanks to First Gear Engineering & Technology.

If you have T-shirts you’d like to donate for prizes at the event, please contact Nikki Klepper at nikki@usacnation.com or drop by the USAC office.

Since 1959, the United States Auto Club Benevolent Foundation (now USAC RaceAid) has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured and/or need assistance. USAC RACEAID also provides support to surviving family members with immediate and ongoing expenses. Over the years, the foundation has provided millions of dollars to help members and their families in times of need. The needs, whether small or large, never cease.

To donate to USAC RaceAid, please visit www.RaceAid.Fund.