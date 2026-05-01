Skylar Gee Teams with Greg Wheeler Motorsports for Duration of 2026 World of Outlaws Season

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (May 1, 2026) – Skylar Gee has joined forces with Greg Wheeler Motorsports for the remainder of the 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season.

The move comes after Wheeler and Scotty Thiel parted ways following the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash at Knoxville Raceway. Thiel’s best run aboard Wheeler’s No. 16C through 16 races this year was 11th at Volusia Speedway Park in March.

Gee returns to The Greatest Show on Dirt after completing his rookie campaign in 2025. The Leduc, AB, Canada driver tallied a pair of top fives and nine top 10s last season in the Logan Fenton Racing No. 99.

“I’ve known Greg for quite a while,” Gee said. “We actually used to have the same engine builder one time and were always chatting at the races. He’s one of the nicest guys in the pit area, and I always enjoy talking to him. I saw the news where him and Scotty parted ways, so I thought I’d reach out and see if he was interested in staying on tour and finishing the year out and going back racing. I jumped at the opportunity, and here we are.

“I’m really excited. Greg has some of the best equipment. I knew it was a great opportunity and everything. His shop only being an hour away from my house was huge too. I’m going to get to be home quite often and get to the shop a lot. I’ve worked really hard to get back to this spot and get back to racing with the Outlaws.”

The first appearances for Gee with Greg Wheeler Motorsports will come next week during a three-race trip to Pennsylvania with stops at Lincoln Speedway (May 5) and Williams Grove Speedway (May 8-9). For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.