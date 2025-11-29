2025 Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Produced Historic Moments with Rising Stars, Fan-Favorite Veterans

By Matt Skipper

CONCORD, NC (November 26, 2025) – The fourth season of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota brought a season of firsts for many drivers and created historical markers in national competition.

Beginning at Farmer City Raceway and closing at Millbridge Speedway, nine drivers completed the full 23-race campaign, as eight parked a Midget in Victory Lane with the Series.

Here’s a look at the top moments from the season:

Denney’s Domination – Jacob Denney completed his first campaign with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets at the top of the list in almost every category. Most wins (11). Most top fives (20). Most laps led (203). And he was the only driver to finish every race in the top-10. All of which led to him being crowned the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets 2025 champion.

His first season as the pilot of the JBL Audio No. 67 for Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) began with a season-opening victory in the Illini 100. Then, he swept the Kansas weekend at Humboldt and 81 to start the year with three wins in the first four races.

The summer months showcased Denney’s true level of dominance, collecting seven wins from June to September, 12 podiums in 13 races, and the Appalachian Midget Week and Xtreme-POWRi Challenge Series championships.

He closed the season with two podiums in the final three races, with a season-finale win at Millbridge cementing his place as the 2025 Series champion. Adding a championship in the POWRi National Midget League, he’s helped KKM build to a total of 20 national titles.

Five Firsts – Though Denney attained a history-creating season in 2025, his win at Farmer City made him one of five drivers to win their first career Xtreme Outlaw Midget Feature in the calendar.

After Denney, Missouri’s Joe B. Miller became the second first-time winner, driving Tim Engler’s No. 7X to Victory Lane at Spoon River Speedway. Two weeks later, fellow “Show Me State” native Kameron Key took his No. 9U Trifecta Motorsports Midget Victory Lane during the Ironman 55 finale at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park.

On the second night of Appalachian Midget Week, Kennedale, TX’s Kyle Jones snagged his first national Midget win at Linda’s Speedway as the second driver to win behind the wheel of the No. 7X machine. The final driver to earn first win honors went to Mooresville, NC’s Trevor Cline, who outdueled Denney in the final laps to score the Honest Abe Roofing Open Wheel Showdown triumph at Jacksonville Speedway.

Keith’s Big Three – While Denney carried the torch for KKM at the top of the standings in the 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Midget season, he was not the sole pilot to take the team to Victory Lane in 2025.

2024 Series champion Cannon McIntosh captured three wins between May and June, which include the Xtreme Outlaw Series’ debut at Airport Raceway, the inaugural King of Coles finale at Coles County Speedway, and the St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff at I-55. The Bixby, OK driver extended his lead in the all-time wins list to 14, leaving the 2025 calendar.

When he scored eight podiums in the first 12 races, the question of when Gavin Miller won his fourth Xtreme Outlaw Feature was prevalent. The moment came in the heart of his home state when the Allentown, PA driver dominated all 30 laps at Path Valley Speedway Park to tie former teammate Ryan Timms for seventh on the all-time list.

Veteran Farewell – Becoming the Xtreme Outlaw’s most experienced driver through 82 career appearances, Chase McDermand wrapped the bow on his full-time career behind the wheel of a Midget.

The Springfield, IL native spent the 2025 season as a first-time team owner for the Chase McDermand Racing (CMR) Toyota-powered No. 40. While it was the 24-year-old’s first season without winning a Feature, he visited the podium five times, earned 11 top fives, and drove to 19 top-10 finishes.

McDermand also fielded an occasional second Midget that Steven Snyder Jr filled for multiple races, including a night at Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway that saw Snyder earn High Point honors and lead the most laps in the Feature. Though McDermand announced a departure from a full-time driving career, he’ll wear the crew chief hat for CMR as he focuses on growing his business.

Rookie Six Pack – The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets provide a proving ground for dirt racing’s brightest stars to make their name on a national scale. Six drivers who joined the Series in 2025 were rookies who made up the majority of the top-10 in the final points standings.

Trifecta Motorsports turned an unlikely combination into a friendship as Kameron Key and Michael Faccinto joined the team for the season. While Key’s crown jewel win and five total podiums drove him to Rookie of the Year honors, California driver Michael Faccinto soaked in the input from Key and the Trifecta squad as he wheeled the No. 5U to fifth in the Series standings – wheeling towards five top fives and 14 top-10s.

KKM welcomed three drivers to its team in 2025, who hail from diverse racing backgrounds. Titusville, FL’s Colton Robinson took the No. 67K LynK Chassis to six Heat Race victories and 16 top-10 finishes. Spring Branch, TX driver Alex Karpowicz took nine top-10 finishes in the No. 72 Big Red Soap Toyota, including his first High Point award at Action Track USA. Sheffield, England’s Brandon Carr took on his first dirt racing season in the No. 98K after building his resumé through karting. While he posted eight top-10s and a high of fourth at Clyde Martin, Carr won his first career national Midget Feature with POWRi in October.

Huntersville, NC’s Hayden Wise put together multiple standout performances in her first full year racing Midgets. She had a career best performance at Clyde Martin, winning her first Smith Titanium Quick Time award and finishing on the podium. The 14-year-old rookie also led laps at Airport and Millbridge, with her season stats showing three top fives and 12 top 10s.

Final Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Points Standings

Jacob Denney: 5073 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67

Gavin Miller: -404 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 97

Kameron Key: -507 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 9U

Chase McDermand: -562 points | Chase McDermand Racing No. 40

Michael Faccinto: -871 points | Trifecta Motorsports No. 5U

Colton Robinson: -873 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67K

Hayden Wise: -937 points | Ninety-Four Motorsports No. 94

Cannon McIntosh: -972 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 71K

Alex Karpowicz: -1004 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 72

Brandon Carr: -1242 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 98K

2025 XTREME OUTLAW MIDGET SCHEDULE

No. | Date | Track | Location | Winner (Total Wins)

* Denotes Xtreme-POWRi Challenge Series Races

*Friday, April 11 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | Jacob Denney

*Saturday, April 12 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | Karter Sarff

Friday, May 9 | Humboldt Speedway | Humboldt, KS | Jacob Denney (2)

Saturday, May 10 | 81 Speedway | Park City, KS | Jacob Denney (3)

Saturday, May 24 | Airport Raceway | Garden City, KS | Cannon McIntosh

*Friday, May 30 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL | Karter Sarff (2)

*Saturday, May 31 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL | Cannon McIntosh (2)

*Friday, June 20 | I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park | Pevely, MO | Cannon McIntosh (3)

*Saturday, June 21 | I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park | Pevely, MO | Jacob Denney (4)

Friday, July 18 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL | Joe B. Miller

Friday, July 25 | Arrowhead Speedway | Colcord, OK | Jacob Denney (5)

Saturday, July 26 | Tulsa Speedway | Tulsa, OK | Jacob Denney (6)

*Friday, August 1 | I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park | Pevely, MO | Karter Sarff (3)

*Saturday, August 2 | I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park | Pevely, MO | Kameron Key

Wednesday, August 6 | Action Track USA | Kutztown, PA | Jacob Denney (7)

Thursday, August 7 | Linda’s Speedway | Jonestown, PA | Kyle Jones

Friday, August 8 | Path Valley Speedway Park | Spring Run, PA | Gavin Miller

Saturday, August 9 | Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway | Newmanstown, PA | Jacob Denney (8)

*Friday, September 5 | Doe Run Raceway | Doe Run, MO | Jacob Denney (9)

*Saturday, September 6 | Highland Speedway | Highland Park, IL | Jacob Denney (10)

Saturday, October 4 | Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, IL | Trevor Cline

2 Monday, November 3 | Millbridge Speedway | Salisbury, NC | Karter Sarff (4)

Tuesday, November 4 | Millbridge Speedway | Salisbury, NC | Jacob Denney (11)

While the Xtreme Outlaw Midget season has come to a close in 2025, be sure to follow along on our social media pages on Facebook, X, and Instagram for all of the latest Series updates.