HOWARD TAKES USCS SOUTHERN REGION CHAMPIONSHIP

By Roby Helm

FAYETTEVILLE, GA – November 30, 2025 – Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS is the 2025 United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire Southern Thunder Tour regional series Champion. Howard swept the three USCS titles during the season, as he captured his first Championship in the Outlaw Thunder National Tour, and his third Mid-South Regional title.

Howard won eight races in the 26-race 2025 USCS Southern Thunder Tour presented by Hoosier Race Tire regional series season with 22 top-five finishes and 23 top-ten finishes. Howard took the USCS Southern Region title over 16-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN.

Gray finished second in the 2025 USCS Southern Region point standings, and the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee had 12 top five finishes and 23 top ten finishes in 26 starts. Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS, was the third driver in the Southern Regaion to start all 26 races. The Ripley Rooster was third in the points chase with two top-five finishes and 11 top-ten finishes.

Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC was in contention for the second and third spots in the Southern Region points chase for most of the season, but he had to settle for fourth after missing three races due to transporter issues. Moss made the most of his 23 starts with three wins, nine top-five finishes, and 16 top-ten finishes.

The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire National Rookie of the Year Trey Meredith of Dade City, FL finished fifth in the 2025 USCS Southern Region point standings. Meredith turned in a pair of top-five finishes and seven top-ten finishes.

Drivers that finished sixth through tenth respectively in the 2025 USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series point standings were Southern Thunder Tour regional Series Rookie of the Year Coen McDaniel of Gaffney, SC.

Two time feature winner, Tyler Blankenship of Bakersfield, CA, was seventh followzd bu three-time USCS feature winner, Jadan Bowling of Holden Beach, NC finished in eighth place and veteran racer Terry Witherspoon of Jacksonville, FL, was ninth. Lane Whittington of Denham Springs, LA rounded out the top ten drivers in the Southern Thunder Tour standings.

The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire is currently finalizing its schedule for it’s National and regional series for the 2026 season. For updates and more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097. You may also follow USCS on X formerly Twitter @uscsracing

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Specialties, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE SOUTHERN REGION TOP 25 POINT STANDINGS:

POS CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN POINTS

1. 47 Dale Howard Byhalia, MS 3786

2. 10 Terry Gray Bartlett, TN 3488

3. 28 Jeff Willingham Ripley, MS 3294

4. 23 Lance Moss Cherryville, NC 3272

5. 11 Trey Meredith Dade City, FL 2110

6. 48 Coen McDaniel Gaffney, SC 1934

7. 9 Tyler Blankenship Bakersfield, CA 1686

8. 01 Jaden Bowling Holden Beach, NC 1524

9. 43 Terry Witherspoon Jacksonville, FL 1432

10. 9 Lane Whittington Denham Springs, LA 1328

11. 00 P.J. Reutimann Zephyrhills, FL 1216

12. 4 Danny Smith Chillicothe, OH 1204

13. 67 Hayden Martin Olive Branch, MS 1194

14. 6 Tyler Clem St. Petersburg, FL 1164

14. G6 Brandon Grubaugh Ocala, FL 1164

16. 61 Sean Wimpee Mobile, AL 1066

17. 13 Chase Howard Nesbit, MS 996

18. 91 Kyle Connery Vero Beach, FL 934

19. 83 Mark Ruel Jr. Jacksonville, FL 822

20. 33 Joe Larkin Suwanee, GA 766

21. 77 Kyle Mabry Cottondale, FL 734

22. 3 Derek Hagar Marion, AR 724

23. 95 Matt Covington Glenpool, OK 694

24. 28 Davie Franek Wartage. NJ 682

25. 7 Eric Gunderson Canton, GA 664