Dover Highlights Season by Extending Winning Streak and Capturing Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (Dec. 1, 2025) – Jack Dover powered to a pair of feature victories to extend his streak of winning seasons to 21 in a row.

“Overall, I would call it an above-average season,” the Tim Estenson Motorsports driver said. “Everybody always wishes it was better, but considering 410 racing is the best it’s ever been and we won two races, I’m pleased with that. Two wins doesn’t sound like a lot, but there’s hundreds of racers out there who wish they had one win. It’s getting harder each year.

“It was one of the more fun years I’ve had in racing. We got to race with some of the best racers out there and at the top level in 410s. Nowadays you have to be on top of your game as far as setup, tires, wings. It’s a challenge every night. You can’t just go out there, throw something together and get a top five. The most fun thing is probably the challenge.”

Dover’s two victories were during Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars competition. That ranked second best in the series, which he also led with 11 top fives and 12 top 10s en route to winning the championship. Dover became the first driver in MSTS history to capture both the 410 and 360 championships.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” he said. “I think I won a couple of 360 championships so to be able to get the 410 championship is cool. Also, I haven’t done much 410 racing in my career and the last two years I ran a total of like 25 races as I was helping Timmy (Estenson). It’s pretty awesome to come out with a championship this year.”

Additionally, Dover garnered the MSTS King of the Wings title and he finished fifth in the championship standings at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

Another astounding statistic from the season is that Dover officially gained 161 positions during A Mains this season. In fact, he passed seven or more cars a whopping 13 times, moved forward double-digit positions four times and charged a season-best 14 spots during two different races.

“Something that really stands out for the season is all of the Hard Charger Awards we earned as well as finishing the season with more than 160 cars passed in the A Mains,” he said. “We weren’t as good in qualifying, but we were very good in the features. For us to pass that many cars and get that many Hard Chargers is pretty respectable.”

Also of note, Dover ended the season with seven top-10 finishes in a row and he recorded his career-best Short Track Nationals result; his best Knoxville Nationals result since 2021; his best 360 Knoxville Nationals result since 2018; his best 410 result at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, since 2014; and his best World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series result since 2014.

“I want to thank Tim Estenson and everyone who backed the team for their support this year,” Dover said. “I think with what we learned throughout the year, specifically toward the end of the season after we made some changes, if we started the season right now we’d win a lot more races and take even a bigger step forward.”

SEASON STATS –

51 races, 2 wins, 17 top fives, 28 top 10s, 33 top 15s, 37 top 20s

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Carpet Land

Carpet Land has been family-owned and operated for more than 25 years and has two convenient locations in Lincoln, Neb., and Omaha, Neb. Carpet Land’s goal is to provide the largest selection of in-stock flooring at discounted prices for its customers. Along with Nebraska’s largest in-stock carpet inventory, the company also carries large amounts of vinyl, tile, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tiles and planks, area rugs and room size remnants. For more information, visit http://www.CarpetLandonline.com.

“We are really excited to have Carpet Land back as part of our team,” Dover said. “They’ve been a great supporter of racing in Nebraska and I can’t wait to see them to Victory Lane a lot this year.”

Dover would like to thank Certified Transmission, Carpet Land, Truline Logistics, Backlund Plumbing, Estenson Racing, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, True Trucking, Husker Diesel, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Phil Durst, Speedway Engines, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Smith Titanium, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors, Wurth, Mecum Auctions, Industrial Plating and Arai Helmets for their continued support.