40 Nights Highlight POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League Schedule for 2026

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (12/4/25) – Forty nights of action across seven states and twenty-two facilities are on tap for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in 2026.

The season opens in Texas as RPM Speedway in Crandall welcomes the POWRi 410 Sprint Cars for the first time on February 27-28.

After a break in March, competition resumes with a doubleheader at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa on April 3-4.

The Bluebonnet Showdown follows at Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas on April 24-25.

A single stop at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri is set for Friday, May 15, ahead of the first of four Road to Hockett events at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri on Saturday, May 16.

A Memorial Day tripleheader in Missouri kicks off at Electric City Speedway in Butler on Friday, May 22, followed by the traditional two-night stand at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon on May 23-24.

June features a three-track Oklahoma weekend:

• Creek County Speedway – Friday, June 12

• Lawton Speedway – Saturday, June 13

• Tulsa Speedway – Sunday, June 14

The league’s lone Indiana appearance lands at Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville on Friday, June 19, followed by Spoon River Speedway in Lewistown, Illinois on Saturday, June 20.

The first of three visits to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois takes place on Friday, June 26, with another Road to Hockett showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway on June 27.

Another doubleheader at Lake Ozark Speedway highlights July 10-11.

Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Oklahoma hosts its only 2026 date on Friday, July 17, with a first-time appearance at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas on Saturday, July 18.

Adding to the list of July debuts, Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas is set for Friday, July 31, ahead of the third Road to Hockett at Lucas Oil on Saturday, August 1.

A three-night Kansas/Missouri swing begins at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City on Friday, August 21, followed by the final Road to Hockett at Lucas Oil Speedway on August 22, and concluding at Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia on August 23.

Labor Day weekend delivers a tripleheader starting at 34 Raceway on Friday, September 4, then two nights at Lake Ozark Speedway on September 5-6.

A NASCAR-week two-night stand at Tri-City Speedway on September 10-11 leads into Benton Speedway in Benton, Missouri on Saturday, September 12.

The season’s biggest weekend follows as the league joins Kubota High Limit Racing for the annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway on September 17-19.

A to be determined date on Friday, October 2, before debuting at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Pevely, Missouri on Saturday, October 3.

The year wraps up with a massive championship weekend on November 5-7 at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track in Fort Worth.

Drivers and teams interested in competing in the 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League’s Elite 16 program should contact Talin Turner, Director of POWRi, for more information and commitment details. Talin can be reached at 913-337-1444 or via email at talin@t2promotions.net.

For full event details, updates, and coverage throughout the 2026 season, visit POWRi.com and follow POWRi on all major social media platforms.

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.