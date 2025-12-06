Race for the Million Announces Purse and Point Fund Payout, Tire Selection Process and Rules Package

By Misha Geisert/Sarah Tonsmeire

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (Dec. 5, 2025) – The Race for the Million (RFTM) team announced on Friday the official purse and point fund structures, rules package and tire selection process for the 2026 schedule. The much anticipated information surrounding the 2026 four-race series can be found on the official website at www.raceforthemillion.com.

Offering the richest purse in winged pavement sprint car history, the RFTM will see $30,000 awarded to the winner of the single feature event races to be held on April 10 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., June 3 at Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Mich., and on Aug. 22 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, Colo. The July 25 event at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Mich., will feature twin 40-lap features which will pay $25,000 to both winners on the night.

Those teams competing in the RFTM events will see payout depth throughout the field, with a $3,000 to start for the April 10, June 3 and Aug. 22 events. The twin 40-lap feature events on July 25 at Berlin Raceway will see teams compete for the chance to make the $2,475 to start race field. Also unique to the July 25 event will be the opportunity for a driver to earn a $50,000 bonus if they can earn victories in both feature events.

At the conclusion of the four-race series, the Champion will be rewarded with $40,000 in point fund earnings. The second-place team will receive $37,500 and third place will receive $35,000. Positions 4-12 will receive point fund payouts totaling $198,500.

Other special payout features for RFTM include five (5) $2,500 Hard Charger awards, five (5) $5,000 Fast Time awards, 24 Heat Race and Dash event winners equaling $14,400 over the course of the full series and 48 B-main non-advancers will compete for $24,000 in prize money.

The official tire manufacturer for the RFTM series will be announced the second week of December. Tire selections for each of the four RFTM events will be dictated by the order in which driver and car combinations are received. Tires for all 2026 RFTM events will be purchased at the track and officially stamped for each specific event.

The first driver and car combination to enter the event will be given the first tire selection opportunity. Beginning with the second RFTM event, tire selection order will be established based on the official qualifying results from the previous race. Drivers who did not participate in the previous event will make their tire selection after those who did, and the order will be determined by the entry timestamp.

The official rules package for the RFTM series is also available online in its entirety for teams and drivers to reference and review. The RFTM officiating team can be contacted via email at tech@raceforthemillion.com with any questions regarding the rules package or tire selection procedure.

To view the RFTM rule book, learn more about the tire selection process and to review the purse and point fund information, please visit https://www.raceforthemillion.com/rules/.

The RFTM series will kick-off on April 10 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., followed by two stops in Michigan, the first on June 3 at Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Mich., and the second on July 25 at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Mich. The series will conclude with a final event on Aug. 22 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, Colo.

About Race for the Million

The Race for the Million is a bold new chapter in 410-Winged Pavement Sprint Car racing, bringing fresh energy and excitement to pavement ovals across the nation. The brainchild of owner/founder Richard Fieler, the series hits legendary short tracks in four states bringing heart-pounding, wheel-to-wheel action and a full-scale entertainment experience that redefines the traditional Saturday night experience at the races. The 2026 season features a four-race event schedule with a total purse payout and point fund of $1 Million. FloSports, a leader in sports streaming and original content, will provide exclusive live coverage of each event.

