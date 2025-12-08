ZACH SOBOTKA CROWNED 2025 CRSA SPRINTS CHAMPION AT AWARDS BANQUET

By Marty Czekala

VERNON, N.Y. – The move from Sportsman modifieds to 305 Sprint Cars paid off for Zach Sobotka as he was officially crowned A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints champion Saturday night at Vernon Downs Casino Hotel.

In his first year of CRSA competition, the driver of the No. 38 recorded five wins in 2025, in addition to a record 19 top fives and 20 top 10s. Sobotka also claimed the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge and became the first Insinger Performance Rookie of the Year to become champion since John Virgilio in 2011.

“I ran Sportsman for 10-11 years and always wanted to run sprint cars,” Sobotka said in his speech. “It was a lot of fun this year switching over to run the 305. It was a blast with everybody here. We definitely couldn’t have done it without Steve Stirling and Maxima Racing Oils. He’s been with us for five years. My dad, my grandfather, my girlfriend Kayla selling shirts every weekend and everyone else at our table. They do it all for us, they’re the people that keep us racing.”

Sobotka scored his first two wins consecutively at Utica-Rome and Fulton, proving he was the man to beat once the calendar hit the summer stretch. But once the season hit July, Dillon Paddock nailed a stretch of podium finishes to close the lead and battle for the championship.

Race after race, they would battle for victories and for the championship. From July 4 to Oct. 18, they won eight of the 14 A-Mains combined. Sobotka scored wins at Woodhull, Brewerton and Land of Legends. In contrast, Paddock won at Ransomville twice, Albany-Saratoga, Weedsport and Outlaw.

In the final race paying full points at Weedsport Sept. 28, all Sobotka needed was a 13th-place finish or better to clinch. While Paddock won, Sobotka finished second in the end, enough to clinch his first championship.

“It was the best year we could have hoped for racing with Dillon every race and battle with him,” said Sobotka.

Sobotka also won the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge Championship.

In recognition of the team’s success in 2025, crew chief Mike Sobotka Jr. was also named Mechanic of the Year. For gaining 97 spots this season, Zach also won the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger award.

In addition, Sobotka received the Evan Canfield Memorial Best Appearing Car award, named in honor of the late CRSA photographer.

In a record $25,445 point fund, Sobotka took home the lion’s share with $3,500. In addition, the No. 38 earned $14,310 in race earnings, along with other miniseries points in 2025. 22 drivers took home points money thanks to the miniseries in the 2025 season sponsored by many marketing partners.

Despite coming oh so close to snatching the championship, Dillon Paddock has a lot to be proud of. Leading the series in wins with six, the No. 8 racked off a streak of seven straight top fives from a third at Land of Legends July 3, to a win at Albany-Saratoga Aug. 15.

Paddock showed numerous highlight reel moments that fit with his “Show Stopper” nickname, from restarting eighth to first in the win at Albany-Saratoga, a photo finish over Zach Sobotka at Weedsport and close-quarters defending in the $4000-to-win season finale at Outlaw.

“A great year compared to our first two years wrecking a lot,” said Paddock. “We wanted to win the championship, but we got to congratulate Zach and the entire No. 38 team. They had an incredible first year in sprint cars. I got to thank everyone at these two tables, especially Charlie and Blake, with me night in and night out.

Paddock also won the Award for Sportsmanship for showing respect to everyone in CRSA, along with racing clean with Sobotka at the end of the year.

The Mike Emhof Motorsports Service Award went to CRSA Assistant Race Director Nick Fultz. Fultz has played a vital role throughout his time in CRSA, stepping in when promoter Mike Emhof is unable to and being responsible for passing points and series points, plus MyRacePass, whether in the tower, in the command center, or remotely.

Spencer Burley went from relief driver for Steve Glover last season in weekly competition to full-time in CRSA action in a second Glover Racing ride. “The Motocross Kid” scored his first series podium at Fulton in June and then won his first career CRSA feature in a Twin 20 at Woodhull on night one of the New York 305 Nationals. For his performance, Burley won Outstanding Newcomer.

After a CRSA victory at Land of Legends that shocked the sprint car region, Matt Rotz made the move from weekly action to full-time series competition. “The Hopewell Hot Shoe” made 12 features but was unable to finish in the top 10, giving the No. 77 the Tough Luck Award.

Blake Warner was the first to miss the full points fund, moving from a full-time season to an 11-start year, recording four top 10s and a best finish of eighth.

Bailey Boyd made the move up from 600cc Modifieds to 305 Sprint Cars this season. It was a tough start to the year, but showed up at Ransomville, recording a pair of top fives including a second-place run, eventually leading Boyd to finish 10th in points. The No. 3 was awarded Most Improved Driver.

A couple of years ago, a workplace injury left Darryl Ruggles’ racing career unknown. The last two years saw “The Motorized Madman” step back to weekly racing at his home track, Land of Legends, where he is a wall of famer. This season, Ruggles returned to full-time series with not just an excellent opportunity to partner with the series, but also to race again alongside daughter Alysha and travel weekends with her family. Despite some wild rides this year, Ruggles returned to the podium in June at Utica-Rome, earning the Perseverance Award.

For the second year in a row, the CRSA Dedication Award went to more than one individual. The Sehn family, under the Maddog Motorsports banner, continues to attend races regardless of their performance in a race or a season. The father/son combo of Jerry Sehn Jr. and Dustin Sehn races and crews together.

The final special award was the Elab Smokers Boutique Dash Series Champion, going to the driver with the most success in the Scramble Dash races. Hutton took the accolades as the Dash Champion.

The Vendor Rewards Product Giveaway Program returned for 2025, offering over $10,000 in prizes. The top prize was a Magsaurus Magneto, new, Complete Vertex Magneto, valued at $1,749. All drivers in attendance had their name placed on a wheel for the Mag and as the wheel landed on a driver’s name, they were eliminated. Scott Landers was the last man standing and took home the top prize.

In closing the banquet, Emhof informed drivers and teams in attendance that an exciting schedule is in the works for season No. 21 in 2026. Several tracks that hosted CRSA in 2025 have re-upped for 2026. More to be announced in the offseason.

STATS FROM 2025: A series record 48 drivers checked into Weedsport May 25, beating out 42 that was set by “The Port” the year before.

More tracks hosted the CRSA Sprints in 2024 than in any other season, with 13.

Jeff Trombley broke the all-time record for feature wins with 18 after scoring victories at Outlaw and Land of Legends. In addition, the veteran tied Josh Pieniazek for most top fives with 63 and has won at the most tracks with nine.

Jordan Hutton has tied Mike Kiser for consecutive seasons with at least one win after scoring a victory at Outlaw in August.

Woodhull has staged 12 races without a single repeat winner.

Five drivers scored their first career CRSA victory: Johnny Smith, Zach Sobotka, Mikey Smith, Spencer Burley and Scott Landers.

Paulie Colagiovanni, Burley, Bailey Boyd, Lance Dusett, Kyle Drum, Nolan Groves and Davie Franek scored their maiden top-five this season.

Thanks to Tom Skibinski, CRSA’s statistician since 2006, for compiling these nuggets.

