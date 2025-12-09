Donny Schatz Joins CJB Motorsports for 2026 World of Outlaws Campaign

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (December 8, 2025) – Donny Schatz has secured a new home at CJB Motorsports for the 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season.

This pairs the 10-time Series champion with renowned crew chief Barry Jackson as Schatz enters his 30th consecutive full season with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

The move also marks a return to the World of Outlaws for CJB Motorsports, which last competed on tour in 2023 with Spencer Bayston. The Chad and Ann Marie Clemens-owned team was founded in 2005 and owns 52 triumphs with The Greatest Show on Dirt, supplied by drivers David Gravel (32), Paul McMahan (13), Spencer Bayston (four), Fred Rahmer (two), and Shane Stewart (one). Schatz’s joining expands CJB to a two-car organization.

The Fargo, ND driver will aim to add his name to the list and expand upon his all-time great résumé. His 10 World of Outlaws championships trail only Steve Kinser’s tally of 20 titles. His 316 career Series wins rank third behind Steve Kinser (690) and Sammy Swindell (394). Overall, he’s won more than 500 Sprint Car Features in his historic career. Among them are 11 Knoxville Nationals (second most), six Kings Royals (second most), and six National Opens (most).

It’s a brand-new chapter for Schatz, who parted ways with Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing in August, ending a run that began in 2008. Schatz completed his 29th campaign splitting time driving for Tod Quiring, Dave Lunstra, Kevin Kozlowski, and Jason Sides. The 48-year-old will continue to carry his familiar No. 15 as he pursues an 11th championship.

Schatz and the CJB team begin the 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season with the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Barberville, FL’s Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 4-7. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

For the complete 2026 schedule, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/donny-schatz-joins-cjb-motorsports-for-2026-world-of-outlaws-campaign/

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

