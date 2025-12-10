Logan Schuchart Set for 13th World of Outlaws Season with Shark Racing

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (December 9, 2025) – One of the best stories in Sprint Car Racing is set to add another chapter in 2026. Logan Schuchart and Shark Racing have announced their return to the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for their 13th consecutive campaign.

The Hanover, PA native is fresh off securing a fourth-place result in the 2025 standings with The Greatest Show on Dirt, his fifth time finishing within the top five against the nation’s top talent. He tallied a pair of victories, 13 podiums, 32 top fives, 53 top 10s, 13 Heat wins, and 31 Dash appearances this year.

Schuchart and the team owned by his grandfather, Bobby Allen, hit the road with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in 2014. Many expected a lack of resources and experience to end their campaign early. But the calendar kept turning, and the Shark No. 1S kept pulling into dirt tracks across the country.

Determination and an unwavering willingness to finish what they started powered them to completing that first season.

Fast forward 11 years, and the pages of this feel-good story are still being written with no final chapter in sight.

The 32-year-old’s career résumé includes 44 victories (20th all-time) at 24 tracks, 151 podiums, 274 top fives, and 515 top 10s. He also won the highest-paying race in the sport’s history in 2023 at Eldora Speedway’s Eldora Million.

Schuchart and the Shark Racing team begin the 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car campaign at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 4-7. For tickets, CLICK HERE. Schuchart will compete in a Federated Auto Parts-backed ride at the season opening event before the DuraMAX No. 1S debuts at Volusia’s Bike Week Jamboree on March 1-2.

For the complete 2026 schedule, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.