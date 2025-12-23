How the All-Time Win List Looks After 2025

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (December 22, 2025) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series all-time win list is hallowed ground.

Since The Greatest Show on Dirt was born in 1978, thousands and thousands of drivers have attempted to add their name, and only a small percentage have succeeded. To earn a spot means beating the best Sprint Car drivers in the world.

The 2025 campaign delivered 16 different winners over 68 Features. Some made major strides. Some hit milestones. Some kept streaks alive. What they all have in common is every single victory is a cherished piece of history.

Let’s look at how the all-time win list shakes out after the 2025 season:

David Gravel – 120 Wins (seventh all-time): David Gravel led the Series in victories for the third year in a row, topping 17 races aboard the Big Game Motorsports No. 2. The closer toward the top of the all-time win list you get, the harder it becomes to advance spots. That’s the area where Gravel now resides, but he was able to leap Joey Saldana for seventh. The two-time champion is only two triumphs away from equaling Danny Lasoski for sixth. The top five is also within reach next year as Doug Wolfgang sits at 140 – 20 wins ahead.

Carson Macedo – 58 Wins (tied-16th all-time): Carson Macedo continues to climb the historical ladder with Jason Johnson Racing. Eleven victories this year made it four double-digit win seasons in five tries since jumping in the JJR No. 41. That elevated his career total to 58, equaling the Lemoore, CA native with one of his heroes, Jason Meyers. A similar output in 2026 would move Macedo ahead of Meyers, Craig Dollansky, and Bobby Davis Jr. A career-best season could also push him beyond Jac Haudenschild’s total of 72.

Sheldon Haudenschild – 46 Wins (19th all-time): The all-time win list remains one of Sheldon Haudenschild’s biggest motivations, and he added another four checkered flags to his total in 2025. The Wooster, OH driver entered the year tied with Andy Hillenburg and Logan Schuchart, and he cleared both. Jeff Swindell (51 wins) is Haudenschild’s next target.

Logan Schuchart – 44 Wins (20th all-time): The 2025 season made it 10 straight years of at least one triumph for Logan Schuchart in the Shark Racing No. 1S. The Pennsylvanian tallied two this year, enough to break a tie with Andy Hillenburg.

Kyle Larson – 39 Wins (22nd all-time): Kyle Larson continues to make the most of every opportunity to get in a Sprint Car. The now two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion won four of his 13 starts aboard the Silva Motorsports No. 57 with the World of Outlaws in 2025. That gives him 39 victories in 157 races, a nearly 25-percent clip. He passed his former driver, Shane Stewart (36 wins), in the history books this year.

Michael Kofoid – 22 Wins (29th all-time): Nobody was on the move up the list more in 2025 than Michael “Buddy” Kofoid. A dozen scores with the Roth Motorsports crew upped his total to 22 and elevated him all the way into the top 30 all-time. The spots become more spaced out from here, but the five ahead of him are well within striking distance next season. A superb 2026 could even allow him to catch Shane Stewart for 23rd all-time.

Rico Abreu – 21 Wins (tied-30th all-time): In 13 World of Outlaws races, Rico Abreu managed to bag an impressive four victories in 2025. That pushed the St. Helena, CA driver into a tie with fellow Californian Tim Kaeding and the “Ohio Traveler,” Rick Ferkel.

Anthony Macri – 7 Wins (tied-57th all-time): Dillsburg, PA’s Anthony Macri entered 2025 with a trio of World of Outlaws victories on his résumé, and he more than doubled that number. Macri defended the porch three times in Pennsylvania. He also changed his nickname from the “Concrete Kid” to the “Concrete King” in one night by claiming the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway, banking $200,000 in riches. He’s now alongside Jeff Shepard, Chad Kemenah, Brian Brown, and Aaron Reutzel.

Bill Balog – 4 Wins (tied-75th all-time): One of Bill Balog’s main goals in his sophomore season was to snag at least one win, and he did so and then some. The “North Pole Nightmare” visited Victory Lane on a trio of occasions, putting his name in the company of Dub May, Jack Hewitt, and Ian Madsen on the all-time list.

More Movement: A handful of more competitors already established on the list added a single tally to their total. Christopher Bell, Giovanni Scelzi, Brad Sweet, Corey Day, and Dale Blaney all won once in 2025.

New Names: Two drivers added their presence on the all-time win list. First, Ryan Timms did so in spectacular fashion by leading all 50 laps of the Knoxville Nationals, becoming the first to ever have “The Granddaddy of Them All” be their first Series score. The other was Chase Dietz, who helped deliver bragging rights for the Pennsylvania Posse by winning night one of the National Open at Williams Grove Speedway.

