Sam Hafertepe Jr. Named North American 360 Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year” for Sixth Time!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 22, 2025 – Sam Hafertepe Jr. of Sunnyvale, Texas was voted the 2025 “Driver of the Year” by the North American 360 Sprint Car Poll voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers assembled by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. It is the sixth such award for Hafertepe, who was crowned champion of the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) for the sixth time in 2025. Seth won eleven features with ASCS, and received 13 of the 15 first-place votes cast in the poll. The two other drivers receiving first-place nods were Dale Howard of Byhalia, Mississippi, who led the nation in 360 wins with 14, and Southern Raceway USCS winner, Jordon Mallett of Greenbrier, Arkansas. In addition, the Hill’s Racing #15H team earned “Team of the Year” honors in the poll for the fourth time.

Those drivers ranked second through fifth in the poll, respectively, were the USCS champion Howard, three-time ASCS winner, Matt Covington of Glenpool, Oklahoma, 11-time winner Andy Forsberg of Auburn, California and three-time ASCS winner, Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

Ohsweken Speedway champion Dylan Westbrook was sixth, followed by Skagit Speedway champion and Fred Brownfield Nationals winner Trey Starks, Knoxville Raceway and Sprint Invaders champion Tasker Phillips, GLSS champ Max Stambaugh and ESS titlist Jordan Poirier.

Holden Beach, North Carolina youngster Jadan Bowling will receive 360 “Rookie of the Year” honors.

CASM Seat Mount Assembly by Hyper Racing will receive 360 “Builder/Manufacturer of the Year” honors for the first time.

Todd Buffenbarger of TJSlideways.com and Gary Thomas of Placerville Speedway will receive 360 “Media Member of the Year” honors. It is the second such honor for Buffenbarger and the first for Thomas.

Brian Carter of WRG/ASCS, Royal Jones of Vado Speedway Park and Barry Marlow of GLSS will all receive 360 “Promoter of the Year” Award honors for the first time.

Andy Forsberg and Kaleb Montgomery will both receive the 360 “Wild Card Award” for 2025 for their exciting performances behind the wheel.

The North American 360 Sprint Car Poll is an annual awards program of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation, Inc., of Knoxville, Iowa. All awards will be distributed in 2025 at tracks and events throughout North America.

2024 North American 360 Sprint Car Poll Top 20

Position. Name, Hometown, Points (First Place Votes)

1. Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX, 1390 (13)

2. Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS, 538 (1)

3. Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK, 445

4. Andy Forsberg, Auburn, CA, 355

5. Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK, 243

6. Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, Can., 228

7. Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA, 179

8. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 170

9. Max Stambaugh, Lima, OH, 167

10. Jordan Poirier, Saint-Mathiew-de-Beloeil, QC, Can., 131

11. Derek Hagar, Marion, AR, 110

12. Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR, 100 (1)

13. Jason Martin, Lincoln, NE, 92

14. Tony Gomes, Modesto, CA, 91

15. Davey Franek, Wantage, NJ, 81

16. Austin Wood, Sacramento, CA, 63

17. Jared Horstman, Cloverdale, OH, 62

18. Seth Bergman, Snohomish, WA, 60

19. (tie) Terry Gray, Memphis, TN, 60

20. Josh Weller, Mertztown, PA, 42

