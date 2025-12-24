Rico Abreu is North American 410 Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year”

From Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 23, 2025 – Rico Abreu of St. Helena, California was voted “Driver of the Year” by the North American 410 Sprint Car Poll voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers for the first time in his career. Abreu captured the High Limit Racing championship for the first time. Among Rico’s nineteen 410 wins, tops in the country, were the Skagit Speedway Nationals and the Four-Crown National finale at Eldora. In one of the closest battles in Poll history, Rico received 10 of the 19 first place votes cast. World of Outlaws champion, David Gravel of Watertown, Connecticut received six first place votes, Penngrove, California’s Michael “Buddy” Kofoid received two, and Puyallup, Washington’s Trey Starks received one.

Gravel, who captured his second World of Outlaws championship in a row, won 18 times in 2025, was second. His wins included the $83,000 Dennis Roth Classic in Tulare, California. Kofoid, who cashed in the $250,000 Huset’s High Banks Nationals, Pevely’s Ironman 55, the $100,000 Huset’s Hustle and the $55,555 High Limit event at Eagle Raceway was third in the standings. Dillsburg, Pennsylvania’s Anthony Macri was fourth, having taken 16 wins including the $200,000 King’s Royal at Eldora. Lemoore, California’s Carson Macedo rounded out the top five. He won 11 times with the World of Outlaws, including the Brad Doty Classic. He also topped the High Limit series at Lernerville’s Don Martin Classic.

Knoxville Nationals, Tuscarora 50 winner and Huset’s Speedway champion, Ryan Timms, five-time winner Brad Sweet, Joker’s Jackpot and Front Row Challenge winner Kyle Larson, seven-time winner Brent Marks and Bob Weikert Memorial winner Aaron Reutzel rounded out the top ten.

The Rico Abreu Racing #24 team was voted the 410 “Team of the Year” for the second time.

Ryan Timms will receive the North American Sprint Car Poll honor as the “Wild Card Award” Award winner for being voted the most entertaining 410 driver. He also won the award previously in the 360 category.

Jack Anderson of Newton, Iowa and Jake Andreotti of Castro Valley, California are the “Rookie of the Year” recipients in the 410 class.

Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson with the High Limit Series and Doug Johnson of Huset’s Speedway have earned “Promoter of the Year” honors in the 410 class. It is the first such honor for Sweet and Larson. This will be Johnson’s fourth time to be named as Promoter of the Year having won in both the 410 and 360 classes twice.

“Builder/Manufacturer of the Year” honors in the ‘410’ poll will go to CASM Seat Mount Assembly by Hyper Racing and Toyota Racing Engines (TRD) for the first time.

Dirttrackr podcaster Justin Fiedler and Tony LaPorta of High Limit Racing are first time recipients of the “Media Member of the Year” Award.

“Thomas J. Schmeh Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Sport”

A deserving recipient will receive the 2025 “Thomas J. Schmeh Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Sport,” the highest honor in the North American Sprint Car Poll. Brad Sweet is this year’s recipient. Brad’s hard work in building the High Limit Racing Series has been evident the past few years. The Grass Valley, California native will step away from full-time racing in 2026 to promote both the High Limit Series and NARC in his native California.

Past recipients of the North American Sprint Car Poll’s “Outstanding Contribution to the Sport Award” are as follows: Eloy Gutierrez, Kevin Rudeen, Shane Carson, Tod Quiring, Carlton Reimers, Kyle Larson, the late Bill Simpson, the late Greg Hodnett, Dave Pusateri, the late Bryan Clauson, Dave Darland, Sammy Swindell, Fred Rahmer, Johnny Gibson, the late Jerry Reigle, Steve Sinclair, Kasey Kahne, Tom Schmeh, the late Dick Jordan, the late Fred Brownfield, Doug Auld, the late Hank Gentzler, Tony Stewart, Emmett Hahn, Allan Holland, Dave Argabright, Ron Shuman, the late Kevin Gobrecht, Jack Hewitt, the late Jack Miller, Brad Doty, Art & Carol Malies, Dave Bowman, the late Ralph Capitani, the late Ted Johnson, Mark Kuchan, Steve Kinser, the late Don Martin, Steve Beitler, Lee Brewer, Jr., Mark Kinser, Frank Lewis, the late Earl Baltes, Casey & Beverly Luna, Elayne Hoff, Jean Lynch, the late J.W. Hunt, and Bert Emick.

The North American 410 Sprint Car Poll is an annual awards program of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. All awards will be distributed in 2026 at tracks and events throughout North America.

2025 North American 410 Sprint Car Poll Top 20

Position. Name, Hometown, Points (First Place Votes)

1. Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA, 1465 (10)

2. David Gravel, Watertown, CT, 1300 (6)

3. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, Penngrove, CA, 835 (2)

4. Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA, 397

5. Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA, 390

6. Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 347

7. Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA, 312

8. Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA, 217

9. Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA, 202

10. Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 200

11. Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA, 172

12. Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA, 160

13. Corey Day, Clovis, CA, 150

14. Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH, 134

15. Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA, 100 (1)

16. Cap Henry, Republic, OH, 86

17. Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 56

18. Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 40

19. (tie) Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND, 40

20. Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN, 34

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!