MUST SEE RACING SET TO COMPETE IN CANADA FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2026

From Must See Racing

December 30, 2025 – Holly, Michigan – Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.Com today announced that the series will be competing in Canada for the first time in series history when it visits Delaware Speedway in Delaware, Ontario, Canada Friday August 7, 2026.

The 40-lap event will pay $10,000 to win and $700 to start. All purse monies will be paid in U.S. Dollars.

This will be the first time since June 5, 2009, that winged pavement sprint cars have competed anywhere in the Canadian Province of Ontario. Mike Ling won that last event at Delaware Speedway over 16 years ago. It is only fitting that the return of winged pavement sprint cars to Ontario will be at the half-mile semi-banked Delaware Speedway.

Delaware Speedway management has a huge opportunity to host this historic MSR event and Delaware Speedway Director of Motorsports Alex Nagy realizes how big this event will be.

“We’re always looking for different things for our fan base” explains Nagy. “We try to feature a diverse cross section of different types of racing. We’ve looked at sprint car stuff on and off a little bit. We had some contact with local car owner Wade Litt. His son Ryan races for him, and they run with Must See Racing. He put us in touch with Must See Racing president Jim Hanks and we were able to put something together.

“It’s very exciting to us to be the ones to bring back these types of cars to the province. Fans haven’t seen these types of cars in a very long time. The timing was right and we are excited to bring asphalt sprint cars back to Ontario. With local content it should be a great show.

Our fans have a pent-up demand for these cars since it’s been so long since they’ve seen them. When I spoke with Jim Hanks, I wanted to get the purse up to show everybody we’re for real here. We’re looking to make it the best show in the area” concluded Nagy.

More details about this event will be announced as details are finalized. Officials indicated they will have a plan in place to make crossing the border an easy process for U.S. teams looking to compete in the event.

A TBA announced date for Sunday August 9 was also announced. The track and location will be announced once details have been finalized. This would give teams a two-day race weekend.

For all the latest news and updates on these events as well as the entire 2026 Must See Racing schedule please visit www.mustseeracing.com or follow the series on Facebook.