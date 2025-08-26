2026 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

DateTrackCity/STCo.Division/SeriesEvent
1/1/2026Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410'sSprintcar Power Tour
1/2/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesSprintcar Muster
1/2/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged 360 Sprint CarsSprintcar Muster
1/2/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited Sprint CarsSprintcar Muster
1/2/2026Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUMidget CarsPro Speedcar Week
1/2/2026Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsSummer Slam
1/3/2026Bunbury SpeedwayBunbury, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
1/3/2026Sydney Internatinoal SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcar Power Tour
1/7/2026Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcar Power Tour
1/9/2026Central Motor SpeedwayCromwell, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsNZ Sprintcar Title
1/9/2026Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcar Power Tour
1/9/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesUSA vs WA Sprintcars
1/9/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget Cars
1/10/2026Central Motor SpeedwayCromwell, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsNZ Sprintcar Title
1/10/2026Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcar Power Tour
1/10/2026Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUSprintcars SA 360's
1/10/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesUSA vs WA Sprintcars
1/10/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/12/2026Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/13/2026Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/14/2026Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcar Power Tour
1/14/2026Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/15/2026Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/16/2026Tolmer SpeedwayBordertown, SAAUSprintcars SA 410's
1/16/2026Tolmer SpeedwayBordertown, SAAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcar Power Tour
1/16/2026Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/17/2026Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360's$10,000 Shootout
1/17/2026Tolmer SpeedwayBordertown, SAAUSprintcars SA 410's
1/17/2026Tolmer SpeedwayBordertown, SAAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcar Power Tour
1/17/2026Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/18/2026Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410'sSprintcar International
1/21/2026Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410'sPresident's Cup
1/22/2026Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUSprintcars SA 410'sKings Challenge
1/23/2026Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410'sGrand Annual Sprintcar Classic
1/24/2026Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410'sGrand Annual Sprintcar Classic
1/25/2026Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410'sGrand Annual Sprintcar Classic
1/29/2026Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAASCS National TourDIRTcar Nationals
1/30/2026Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUSprintcars SA 410'sAustralian Sprintcar Title
1/30/2026Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAASCS National TourDIRTcar Nationals
1/31/2026Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUSprintcars SA 410'sAustralian Sprintcar Title
1/31/2026Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAASCS National TourDIRTcar Nationals
2/4/2026Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/5/2026Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/6/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesMr. Sprintcar Nationals
2/6/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged 360 Sprintcars
2/6/2026Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/7/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesMr. Sprintcar Nationals
2/7/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
2/7/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited Sprint Cars
2/7/2026Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUMidget CarsVictoria Speedcar Title
2/7/2026Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/7/2026Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/9/2026Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAUSAC National Sprint Car SeriesDIRTcar Nationals
2/10/2026Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAUSAC National Sprint Car SeriesDIRTcar Nationals
2/11/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesMidweek Sprintcar Mayhem
2/11/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget CarsMidweek Sprintcar Mayhem
2/11/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsMidweek Sprintcar Mayhem
2/13/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesKrikke Boys Shootout
2/13/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited Sprint Cars
2/13/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/13/2026Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUMidget CarsAustralian Speedcar Championship
2/14/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesKrikke Boys Shootout
2/14/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget Cars
2/14/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
2/14/2026Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUMidget CarsAustralian Speedcar Championship
2/14/2026Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360's
2/28/2026Geraldton City SpeedwayMoonyoonooka, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
3/1/2026Geraldton City SpeedwayMoonyoonooka, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
3/1/2026Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsBike Week Jamboree
3/2/2026Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsBike Week Jamboree
3/7/2026Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360's
3/7/2026Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUSprintcars SA 410'sRoss Wright Memorial
3/7/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesSilver Cup
3/8/2026Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUSprintcars SA 410'sAustralian Sprintcar Masters
3/11/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/14/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesSprintcar Gold Cup
3/14/2026Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410'sVictorian Sprintcar Title
3/14/2026Whyalla SpeedwayWhyalla Barson, SAAUSprintcars SA 360's360/LS Australian Sprintcar Title
3/21/2026Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360's
3/21/2026Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410's
3/21/2026Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUSprintcars SA 360's
3/22/2026Kalgoorlie International SpeedwayMullingar WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
3/27/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged 360 Sprint CarsFast Friday
3/27/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited SprintsFast Friday
3/27/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsFast Friday
3/28/2026Redline SpeedwayMt. Helen, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360's
4/3/2026Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410'sEaster Trail
4/3/2026Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUSprintcars SA 360'sEaster Nationals
4/4/2026Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410'sEaster Trail
4/4/2026Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUSprintcars SA 410'sEaster Nationals
4/5/2026Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410'sEaster Trail
4/5/2026Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUSprintcars SA 360's
4/17/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsAustralia Wingless Sprint Championship
4/18/2026Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360'sDiggers Cup
4/18/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsAustralia Wingless Sprint Championship
4/22/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsWingless Wednesday
4/24/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsWestern Australia Wingless Championship
4/25/2026Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsWestern Australia Wingless Championship
4/27/2026Kokomo SpeedwayKokomo, INUSAUSAC National Sprint Car SeriesKokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
4/28/2026Kokomo SpeedwayKokomo, INUSAUSAC National Sprint Car SeriesKokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
4/29/2026Kokomo SpeedwayKokomo, INUSAUSAC National Sprint Car SeriesKokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
5/2/2026Western SpeedwayHamilton, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360's
5/11/2026Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsMerrett Family Memorial
6/17/2026Huset's SpeedwayBrandon, SDUSAWorld of OutlawsHuset's Hustle
6/18/2026Huset's SpeedwayBrandon, SDUSAWorld of OutlawsHuset's Hustle
6/19/2026Huset's SpeedwayBrandon, SDUSAWorld of OutlawsHigh Bank Nationals
6/20/2026Huset's SpeedwayBrandon, SDUSAWorld of OutlawsHigh Bank Nationals
6/26/2026Cedar Lake SpeedwayNew Richmond, WIUSAWorld of OutlawsIndependence Spectacular
6/27/2026Cedar Lake SpeedwayNew Richmond, WIUSAWorld of OutlawsIndependence Spectacular
7/15/2026Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAHigh Limit RacingDouble Down Duels
7/16/2026Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAHigh Limit RacingJoker's Jackpot
7/17/2026Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAWorld of OutlawsKnight Before the Kings Royal
7/18/2026Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAWorld of OutlawsKings Royal
8/6/2026Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAASCS National Tour360 Knoxville Nationals
8/7/2026I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway ParkPevely, MOUSAWorld of OutlawsNight Before the Ironman 55
8/7/2026Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAASCS National Tour360 Knoxville Nationals
8/8/2026I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway ParkPevely, MOUSAWorld of OutlawsIronman 55
8/8/2026Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAASCS National Tour360 Knoxville Nationals
8/9/2026Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWinged 410 Sprint CarsCapitani Classic
8/12/2026Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/13/2026Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/14/2026Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/15/2026Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals