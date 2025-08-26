2026 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

|1/1/2026
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410's
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/2/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Sprintcar Muster
|1/2/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Muster
|1/2/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Muster
|1/2/2026
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Pro Speedcar Week
|1/2/2026
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Summer Slam
|1/3/2026
|Bunbury Speedway
|Bunbury, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|
|1/3/2026
|Sydney Internatinoal Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/3/2026
|Sydney Internatinoal Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/7/2026
|Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/7/2026
|Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/9/2026
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|NZ Sprintcar Title
|1/9/2026
|Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/9/2026
|Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/9/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|USA vs WA Sprintcars
|1/9/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|
|1/10/2026
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|NZ Sprintcar Title
|1/10/2026
|Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/10/2026
|Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/10/2026
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Sprintcars SA 360's
|
|1/10/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|USA vs WA Sprintcars
|1/10/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|
|1/12/2026
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/13/2026
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/14/2026
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/14/2026
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/14/2026
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/15/2026
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/16/2026
|Tolmer Speedway
|Bordertown, SA
|AU
|Sprintcars SA 410's
|
|1/16/2026
|Tolmer Speedway
|Bordertown, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/16/2026
|Tolmer Speedway
|Bordertown, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/16/2026
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/17/2026
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360's
|$10,000 Shootout
|1/17/2026
|Tolmer Speedway
|Bordertown, SA
|AU
|Sprintcars SA 410's
|
|1/17/2026
|Tolmer Speedway
|Bordertown, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/17/2026
|Tolmer Speedway
|Bordertown, SA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Power Tour
|1/17/2026
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/18/2026
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410's
|Sprintcar International
|1/21/2026
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410's
|President's Cup
|1/22/2026
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Sprintcars SA 410's
|Kings Challenge
|1/23/2026
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410's
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|1/24/2026
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410's
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|1/25/2026
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410's
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|1/29/2026
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|DIRTcar Nationals
|1/30/2026
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Sprintcars SA 410's
|Australian Sprintcar Title
|1/30/2026
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|DIRTcar Nationals
|1/31/2026
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Sprintcars SA 410's
|Australian Sprintcar Title
|1/31/2026
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/4/2026
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/5/2026
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/6/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Mr. Sprintcar Nationals
|2/6/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprintcars
|
|2/6/2026
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/7/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Mr. Sprintcar Nationals
|2/7/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|
|2/7/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprint Cars
|
|2/7/2026
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Victoria Speedcar Title
|2/7/2026
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|
|2/7/2026
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/9/2026
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/10/2026
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/11/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Midweek Sprintcar Mayhem
|2/11/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Midweek Sprintcar Mayhem
|2/11/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Midweek Sprintcar Mayhem
|2/13/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Krikke Boys Shootout
|2/13/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprint Cars
|
|2/13/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|
|2/13/2026
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Australian Speedcar Championship
|2/14/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Krikke Boys Shootout
|2/14/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|
|2/14/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|2/14/2026
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Australian Speedcar Championship
|2/14/2026
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360's
|
|2/28/2026
|Geraldton City Speedway
|Moonyoonooka, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|
|3/1/2026
|Geraldton City Speedway
|Moonyoonooka, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|
|3/1/2026
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Bike Week Jamboree
|3/2/2026
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Bike Week Jamboree
|3/7/2026
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360's
|
|3/7/2026
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Sprintcars SA 410's
|Ross Wright Memorial
|3/7/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Silver Cup
|3/8/2026
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Sprintcars SA 410's
|Australian Sprintcar Masters
|3/11/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|
|3/14/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Sprintcar Gold Cup
|3/14/2026
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410's
|Victorian Sprintcar Title
|3/14/2026
|Whyalla Speedway
|Whyalla Barson, SA
|AU
|Sprintcars SA 360's
|360/LS Australian Sprintcar Title
|3/21/2026
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360's
|
|3/21/2026
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410's
|
|3/21/2026
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Sprintcars SA 360's
|
|3/22/2026
|Kalgoorlie International Speedway
|Mullingar WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|
|3/27/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Fast Friday
|3/27/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Fast Friday
|3/27/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Fast Friday
|3/28/2026
|Redline Speedway
|Mt. Helen, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360's
|
|4/3/2026
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410's
|Easter Trail
|4/3/2026
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcars SA 360's
|Easter Nationals
|4/4/2026
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410's
|Easter Trail
|4/4/2026
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Sprintcars SA 410's
|Easter Nationals
|4/5/2026
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 410's
|Easter Trail
|4/5/2026
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcars SA 360's
|
|4/17/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Australia Wingless Sprint Championship
|4/18/2026
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360's
|Diggers Cup
|4/18/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Australia Wingless Sprint Championship
|4/22/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Wingless Wednesday
|4/24/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Western Australia Wingless Championship
|4/25/2026
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Western Australia Wingless Championship
|4/27/2026
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
|4/28/2026
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
|4/29/2026
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
|5/2/2026
|Western Speedway
|Hamilton, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria 360's
|
|5/11/2026
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Merrett Family Memorial
|6/17/2026
|Huset's Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Huset's Hustle
|6/18/2026
|Huset's Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Huset's Hustle
|6/19/2026
|Huset's Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|High Bank Nationals
|6/20/2026
|Huset's Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|High Bank Nationals
|6/26/2026
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Independence Spectacular
|6/27/2026
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Independence Spectacular
|7/15/2026
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|High Limit Racing
|Double Down Duels
|7/16/2026
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|High Limit Racing
|Joker's Jackpot
|7/17/2026
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knight Before the Kings Royal
|7/18/2026
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Kings Royal
|8/6/2026
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|360 Knoxville Nationals
|8/7/2026
|I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park
|Pevely, MO
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Night Before the Ironman 55
|8/7/2026
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|360 Knoxville Nationals
|8/8/2026
|I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park
|Pevely, MO
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Ironman 55
|8/8/2026
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|360 Knoxville Nationals
|8/9/2026
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Capitani Classic
|8/12/2026
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/13/2026
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/14/2026
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/15/2026
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals