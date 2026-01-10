Daniel Thomas Wins New Zealand Sprint Car Title

CROMWELL, NZ (January 10, 2026) — Daniel Thomas kept the New Zealand Sprint Car Title in his home country by winning the feature event Saturday night at Central Motor Speedway. Thomas led all 25-laps in route to the title.
Americans Joey Myers Jr and Kaleb Montgomery rounded out the podium.
Zackary Sokol and Jonathan Allard rounded out the top five.
New Zealand Sprintcar Title
Central Motor Speedway
Cromwell, New Zealand
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Feature:
1. 2NZ-Daniel Thomas
2. 3NZ-Joel Myers Jr.
3. 95US-Kaleb Montgomery
4. 47T-Zackary Sokol
5. 4USA-Jonathan Allard
6. 57N-Connor Rangi
7. 19C-Jamie Duff
8. 78C-Matthew Leversedge
9. 12I-Joshua McIntyre
10. 9N-Gus Dawsom
11. 43T-Josh Buchanan
12. 57C-Kane Jemmett
13. 8T-James Robsinson
14. 55T-Dean Miller
15. 95T-Whetu Taewa
16. 21W-Stephen STaylor
17. 64C-Matt Honeywell
18. 25C-Caleb Baughn
19. 41I-Adam Evans
20. 51M-Rodney Wood