Daniel Thomas Wins New Zealand Sprint Car Title

CROMWELL, NZ (January 10, 2026) — Daniel Thomas kept the New Zealand Sprint Car Title in his home country by winning the feature event Saturday night at Central Motor Speedway. Thomas led all 25-laps in route to the title.

Americans Joey Myers Jr and Kaleb Montgomery rounded out the podium.

Zackary Sokol and Jonathan Allard rounded out the top five.

New Zealand Sprintcar Title

Central Motor Speedway

Cromwell, New Zealand

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Feature:

1. 2NZ-Daniel Thomas

2. 3NZ-Joel Myers Jr.

3. 95US-Kaleb Montgomery

4. 47T-Zackary Sokol

5. 4USA-Jonathan Allard

6. 57N-Connor Rangi

7. 19C-Jamie Duff

8. 78C-Matthew Leversedge

9. 12I-Joshua McIntyre

10. 9N-Gus Dawsom

11. 43T-Josh Buchanan

12. 57C-Kane Jemmett

13. 8T-James Robsinson

14. 55T-Dean Miller

15. 95T-Whetu Taewa

16. 21W-Stephen STaylor

17. 64C-Matt Honeywell

18. 25C-Caleb Baughn

19. 41I-Adam Evans

20. 51M-Rodney Wood