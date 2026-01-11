38th Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park to award $20,000 in 2026

By Fully Injected Motorsports:

ATTICA, Ohio (January 11, 2026) – Considered by most to be one of the most prestigious open wheel events in the country, the 38th running of the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, just got a whole lot bigger, as the event – set for Tuesday, July 14 – will now feature a grand prize equaling an impressive $20,000-to-win.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re thrilled to bump the 38th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals to $20,000-to-win. What better way to launch a massive Ohio swing for the nation’s best,” Brad Doty said. “This is something John Bores and I have been wanting to do for several years, and with the help of so many great marketing partners, as well as tremendous fan support, we were finally able to pull it off. John is not only a great Brad Doty Classic co-promoter, but a great promoter of Attica Raceway Park in general. I’m privileged to be associated with somebody so dedicated to sprint car racing.”

Featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, the 38th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals will kick-off a massive Ohio swing for the Greatest Show On Dirt, which will see competition continue with the legendary Kings Royal at the world-famous Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

Carson Macedo, who finished third in the 2025 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series standings, is the defending Brad Doty Classic champion, outdueling fellow California native, Buddy Kofoid, as well as a Hard Charging Donny Schatz – a ten-time World of Outlaws champion.

Like 2025, the Brad Doty Classic winner will be awarded the coveted Brad Doty Classic championship trophy and helmet – all to be awarded in Attica Raceway Park victory lane following the 40-lap contest.

ABOUT dac® VITAMINS AND MINERALS:

Since 1983 Direct Action Co., Inc. (a.k.a. dac® Vitamins and Minerals) has offered superior, innovative equine and livestock supplements. dac® is a founding member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) and was one of the first companies to earn the coveted NASC Quality Seal.

ABOUT OHIO LOGISTICS:

Working out of a single 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Findlay, OH, we began our operations in June of 1988 as Findlay’s Tall Timbers Distribution Center. Our work ethic and commitment, to our customers and community, have led us to considerable and rapid growth. Today, we operate as Ohio Logistics successfully maintaining 25 locations serving seven states. With over 6 million sq. ft. of state-of-the-art warehouse space, we are one of the largest privately held logistics firms in the Midwest.

TICKETS:

Tickets for the 38th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals will go on sale beginning Friday, January 16. Those interested can purchase online via www.atticaracewaypark.com or by clicking HERE.

BRAD DOTY CLASSIC WINNERS:

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

LIMALAND MOTORSPORTS PARK

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson

2021 – Spencer Bayston

2022 – Kyle Larson (2)

2023 – Kyle Larson (3)

2024 – David Gravel (2)

2025 – Carson Macedo