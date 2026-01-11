Kofoid Out With Illness for Chili Bowl

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(January 11, 2026) — Buddy Kofoid will not be present during the 2026 Chili Bowl Nationals due illness.

Kofoid, who recently finished third at Perth Motorplex on December 30th and sixth place last year at the Chili Bowl Nationals, has been fighting an illness acquired during his trip down under. Since the illness has lingered, Kofoid decided to sit out of the Chili Bowl. Kofoid won two of his tour starts at Perth Motorplex during his tour in Australia.

More on this news to come.