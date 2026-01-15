World of Outlaws Return to Colorado September 14th

(January 15, 2026) — The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series announced on Thursday they will return to the state of Colorado for the first time since 2016 when the series visits El Paso County Raceway on Monday, September 14th.

Dubbed the “The Rocky Mountain Rumble”, the series will visit the track located in Calhan that regularly hosts 360 sprint and midget car racing.

The Monday date follows up a two night stand for the Outlaws in Kansas at the Belleville High Banks on September 11th and Dodge City Raceway Park on September 12th. The trip to Colorado proceeds the series going to California for a two week trip to California with tracks and dates that have not been released yet.