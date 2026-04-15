MUST SEE RACING AND SOUTHERN SPRINTS ANNOUNCE CO-SANCTION

From Tony Roberts

April 14, 2026 – Indianapolis, Indiana – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.Com officially announced today that their season opening weekend will be a co-sanction partnership with the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series.

The weekend will kick off on Friday May 8 when both series visit Anderson Motor Speedway in Anderson, South Carolina. The following evening will see both series visit Cordele Motor Speedway in Cordele, Georgia. There will be an open practice at Anderson Motor Speedway on Thursday night May 7.

The co-sanctioned events will be a special promotional sanction for the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series, and no points will be awarded. Both events will be full points paying events for the Must See Racing Sprint Series.

This will not be the first time the pair have worked together. Both series worked together last fall when they co-sanctioned events at Pensacola, Florida and Montgomery, Alabama. They co-sanctioned yet another event at Inverness, Florida in 2024.

“Co-sanctioning together helps us grow our relationship and better’s pavement sprint car racing” Commented SSSS Series Manager Rick Day. “We worked together on the Children’s Dream Fund 50 in 2024, and I think it was successful. So, we’re gonna try and work with the new partners and see what we can build towards the future.’

Longtime MSR official Tony Roberts recently purchased MSR from Jim Hanks late last month. He now is tasked with guiding the highly successful 410-winged pavement sprint car series into the future.

“I wanna show everybody my willingness to work with other groups that have cars just like ours” explained Roberts. “I think it’s vital for the sport. If we have a good turnout, and continued cooperation, I think we’ll look at working together more in the future.”

Officials from both series will work together to tech the cars and run the program each night. It will be run under MSR rules. There will be several 360 bonuses up for grabs each night that will be announced in the coming days.

Both series officials also announced that they have extended their disciplinary agreement that was originally announced in 2024. If you are fined or disciplined in one series, the other series will honor the penalty until it is lifted.

For more info, please visit www.mustseeracing.com or www.southernsprintcarshootout.com.