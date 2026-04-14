Jackson Motorplex Starts Season June 4 With Motorplex Mayhem Summer Series Opener

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (April 13, 2026) – The Jackson Motorplex season opener is a little less than two months away.

The 2026 campaign kicks off on Thursday, June 4, for the first round of the Motorplex Mayhem Summer Series. The Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars will be joined by the MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers with Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars also in action.

The Motorplex Mayhem Summer Series is a four-race series with two dates in June (June 4 and June 25) and two in July (July 9 and July 23). The Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars are the featured divisions each night.

The MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers will be a part of the first three rounds.

Finke Excavating is sponsoring the second round on June 25. That night is presented by Fox Lake Event Center.

Best Western Fairmont is the presenting sponsor of the finale on July 23.

Tickets for all Jackson Motorplex races this season are available to purchase online by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

June 4 for Round 1 of the Motorplex Mayhem Summer Series featuring the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .