HIGH ROLLERS RETURN TO RACING AT LAKESIDE FRIDAY

From High Limit Racing

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing returns to action this Friday, April 17 with the Hasty Bake Kansas City Clash at Lakeside Speedway.

The series point leader, Tanner Thorson, charges into the Sunflower State with Aaron Reutzel just 21 points behind. They’ll have tough competition with the High Rollers, Midwest Invaders including Austin McCarl and Brian Brown, and NASCAR champion Kyle Larson.

We can already smell the Hasty Bake Charcoal Grill outside of the grandstand gates. If you know, you know to get to the track early and grab the best grilled food you’ve ever had – compliments of Hasty Bake!

Pit passes, suite, reserved and general admission tickets are available for pre-purchase online now. Only fans who pre-purchase tickets are eligible to roll the Durst Dice for a chance at $2,500.

If you can’t join us at Lakeside Speedway for the Hasty Bake Kansas City Clash, watch every lap live on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

Know Before You Go to the Hasty Bake Kansas City Clash (all times local):

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm/7pm, ET

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until 7:20pm

Racing: 7:30pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the final event of each night.

Camping: All camping is free and permitted on a first come – first served basis at the track.