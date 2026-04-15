2026 WESTERN WORLD EXPANDS TO 3 NIGHTS AT CENTRAL ARIZONA RACEWAY OCT 22-23-24

By Richie Murray

Casa Grande, Arizona (April 14, 2026)………The 2026 edition of the Western World Championships has expanded to three-straight nights of racing at Casa Grande’s Central Arizona Raceway on October 22-23-24.

The 59th annual running of one of dirt track racing’s most prestigious events will feature three consecutive sprint car doubleheader nights.

Both the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car Series will compete in a combined show on all three nights.

Furthermore, the 360s of the USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Southwest Sprint Car Series will also compete on the card in a separate event across all three nights of Western World.

The event has expanded from two nights of racing to three in 2026. The last time three-straight nights of racing action took place at the Western World was 11 years ago in 2015.

The event garners some of the biggest car counts of the season as talented drivers from coast to coast arrive to compete for Western World glory, which boasts an incredible history dating back to 1968 in the state of Arizona.

Logan Seavey swept both nights of the USAC National / CRA Sprint Car portion of the Western World Championships in 2025, collecting more than $43,000 across two nights of racing. Brady Bacon was victorious in the final night’s 360 feature.

This year’s two Western World preliminary nights will pay $7,500-to-win for the USAC National / CRA feature event each evening. The final night feature event for USAC National / CRA will pay out $35,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start.

The Western World will also serve as the finale for the 2026 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season.

﻿Ticket sales, event times and more will be announced soon. For more information on the 59th annual Western World Championships, please visit https://www.usacracing.com/ and https://www.centralazraceway.com/.