Tri-State Sprints announce 2026 schedule

Potterville,MI (April 15,2026)- Michigan based Tri-State Sprints have announced their 2026 schedule. They are a winged pavement group. The season will begin May 22nd at Corrigan Oil Speedway and run through August 15th at Auto City Speedway.

Corrigan Oil Speedway……..May 22nd

Kalamazoo Speedway……….June 12th

Anderson Speedway…………June 27th

Springport Speedway………..July 4th

Auto City Speedway ………..July 18th

Grand Bend Speedway………..Aug 1st

Grand Bend Speedway Rain Date..Aug 2nd

Birch Run Speedway………….Aug 7th

Whittemore Speedway…………Aug 8th

Corrigan Oil Speedway……….Aug 14th

Auto City Speedway………….Aug 15th

Auto City Speedway Rain Date…Sept 12th

Qustions Call 517-512-4313