Tri-State Sprints announce 2026 schedule

Potterville,MI (April 15,2026)- Michigan based Tri-State Sprints have announced their 2026 schedule. They are a winged pavement group. The season will begin May 22nd at Corrigan Oil Speedway and run through August 15th at Auto City Speedway.
Corrigan Oil Speedway……..May 22nd
Kalamazoo Speedway……….June 12th
Anderson Speedway…………June 27th
Springport Speedway………..July 4th
Auto City Speedway ………..July 18th
Grand Bend Speedway………..Aug 1st
Grand Bend Speedway Rain Date..Aug 2nd
Birch Run Speedway………….Aug 7th
Whittemore Speedway…………Aug 8th
Corrigan Oil Speedway……….Aug 14th
Auto City Speedway………….Aug 15th
Auto City Speedway Rain Date…Sept 12th
Qustions Call 517-512-4313