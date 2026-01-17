High Limit Racing to Appear on FS1 Six Times During the 2026 Season

(January 17, 2026) — High Limit Racing announced Saturday that six of their races would appear on FS1 during the 2026 season. The select events that will be co-broadcast on Floracing and FS1 include:

• March 24 – Vado Speedway Park

• April 21 – Eagle Raceway

• May 19 – Grandview Speedway

• June 3 – Red Cedar Speedway

• July 16 – Eldora Speedway

• September 23 – Kokomo Speedway

Brad Sweet, one of the owners of the High Limit Series, confirmed over text that the races other than Jokers Jackpot at Eldora Speedway would utilize the standard High Limit format.

in 2025 the Jokers Jackpot at Eldora Speedway was co-broadcast on FS1 and Floracing, the first such endeavor like this between Flo and FS1 involving sprint car racing. The broadcast used the same production crew and on air talent from the normal FLoracing broadcast with a satellite truck being the only noticeable different for staffing as part of the program.

Floracing plans on having some of their other properties co-broadcast on FS1 in the 2026 season including the Lucas Oil Late Model Series and CARS tour.