Cole Macedo Wins Sprint Car Carnival at Premier Speedway

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (January 18, 2026) — Cole Macedo kicked off the biggest week of sprint car racing in Australia by winning the International Sprint Car Carnival Sunday night at Premier Speedway.

Macedo, from Lemore, California, traded the lead with Peter Doukas and Bradley Vaughn at the start of the 35-lap main event, trading the lead back and forth until Macedo took over at lap seven, leading the remaining distance for his second win of the 2026 calendar year with a $15,000 payday.

Brock Hallett, Matt Egel, James McFadden, and Lachlan McHugh rounded out the top five.

International Sprintcar Carnival

Premier Speedway

Warrnambool, Victoria

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Feature:

1. USA40-Cole Macedo

2. Q5-Brock Hallett

3. S52-Matt Egel

4. A1-James McFadden

5. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

6. W60-Carson Macedo

7. T22-Jock Goodyer

8. S80-Bradley Vaughan

9. W17-Aaron Reutzel

10. V98-Peter Doukas

11. S27-Daniel Pestka

12. V26-Todd Moule

13. T62-Tate Frost

14. NQ10-Jy Corbet

15. SA55-Parker Scott

16. NZ1-Max Guilford

17. N48-Jackson Delamont

18. V70-Matthew Symons

19. T45-Chad Gardner

20. Q54-Randy Morgan

21. N88-Timothy Kaeding

22. VA43-Daniel Storer

23. V88-Hunter Schuerenberg

24. W3-Callum Williamson