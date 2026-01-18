Cole Macedo Wins Sprint Car Carnival at Premier Speedway

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (January 18, 2026) — Cole Macedo kicked off the biggest week of sprint car racing in Australia by winning the International Sprint Car Carnival Sunday night at Premier Speedway.
Macedo, from Lemore, California, traded the lead with Peter Doukas and Bradley Vaughn at the start of the 35-lap main event, trading the lead back and forth until Macedo took over at lap seven, leading the remaining distance for his second win of the 2026 calendar year with a $15,000 payday.
Brock Hallett, Matt Egel, James McFadden, and Lachlan McHugh rounded out the top five.
International Sprintcar Carnival
Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, Victoria
Sunday, January 18, 2026
Feature:
1. USA40-Cole Macedo
2. Q5-Brock Hallett
3. S52-Matt Egel
4. A1-James McFadden
5. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
6. W60-Carson Macedo
7. T22-Jock Goodyer
8. S80-Bradley Vaughan
9. W17-Aaron Reutzel
10. V98-Peter Doukas
11. S27-Daniel Pestka
12. V26-Todd Moule
13. T62-Tate Frost
14. NQ10-Jy Corbet
15. SA55-Parker Scott
16. NZ1-Max Guilford
17. N48-Jackson Delamont
18. V70-Matthew Symons
19. T45-Chad Gardner
20. Q54-Randy Morgan
21. N88-Timothy Kaeding
22. VA43-Daniel Storer
23. V88-Hunter Schuerenberg
24. W3-Callum Williamson