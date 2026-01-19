ASCS Releases 2026 National Tour Schedule

From Jordan DeLucia

CONCORD, NC (January 19, 2026) — With the 35th consecutive season of American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) racing on the horizon, the full schedule has come more into focus, featuring a mix of ASCS staples, new venues and returning favorites.

Thirty-five race dates have been confirmed on the new calendar, which begins at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 29–31, as part of the 55th Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals and concludes at Creek County Speedway, Oct. 16–17, in the 11th edition of Fuzzy’s Fall Fling. The national 360 Sprint Car circuit will take drivers to 22 different tracks across 12 states in 10 months.

Drivers will vie for a slice of the $152,000 championship points fund, which awards $40,000 to the champion, $25,000 to the runner-up and $20,000 to third place. Dotted throughout the schedule are several special event purses, including five events with at least $10,000 to win and nine with a minimum $5,000 in store for the winner.

Tickets for each of these events will be sold at the track on race day. If you can’t make it to the track, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

WHAT’S NEW

Texarkana 67 Speedway (July 11)

Three-time national ASCS champion Tim Crawley welcomes the tour back to his facility at Texarkana 67 Speedway on Saturday, July 11, for the Ralph Henson Memorial. The event salutes the late Little Rock native and will serve as the Series’ 14th appearance at Texarkana. ASCS’ visit to the 3/8-mile oval last June produced the most exciting race of the season, featuring a three-way, back-and-forth battle for the lead for several laps between Matt Covington, Blake Hahn, and race winner Sam Hafertepe Jr.

Worthington Speedway / Viking Speedway (July 30, Aug. 1)

Worthington Speedway was originally slated to host the Series on Friday, July 31, coupling with fellow Minnesota oval Viking Speedway on August 1. Due to a nearby scheduling conflict, ASCS will now make its debut at Worthington on Thursday, July 30, and then head to Viking to race Saturday, Aug. 1, in the two-race event dubbed the Gopher State 360 Challenge. Worthington and Viking will become the third and fourth tracks in the state of Minnesota to host the Series, joining Jackson Motorplex and North Central Speedway.

Riverside International Speedway (Aug. 22)

The historic Riverside International Speedway will host the Series for the 37th time in history in the second running of King of the Ditch. The $5,000-to-win main event ran unsanctioned in 2025 but welcomes the ASCS full-timers in 2026. Arkansas native Derek Hagar swept the weekend in the most recent national ASCS visit in 2024, marking his ninth and 10th career Series victories.

Gallatin Speedway (Sept. 4)

For the first time since 2021, the American Sprint Car Series heads to Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, MT, to kick off a three-race weekend in “Big Sky Country.” The 3/8-mile oval, which hosts weekly IMCA and WISSOTA action on a weekly basis, has also hosted ASCS Frontier Region action in the past, and welcomes the national Series back for the 10th time on Friday, Sept. 4 before back-to-back nights at fellow Montana oval Electric City Speedway on Sept. 5–6.

Moberly Motorsports Park (Sept. 11-12)

The high-banked, 4/10-mile oval in Moberly, MO, welcomes the American Sprint Car Series back for the first time since its 2017 debut in a two-day event — Friday–Saturday, Sept. 11–12, with a $6,000 winner’s share for Saturday’s program. Moberly has hosted several ASCS-sanctioned events in the past under the Warrior Region banner in addition to the Sprint Invaders and Malvern Bank 360 Sprints.

RPM Speedway (Oct. 10)

The 1/4-mile bullring of RPM Speedway welcomes the Series back for the first time in two years on Saturday, Oct. 10. The track in Crandall, TX, hosted a two-day event for the national Series in October 2024, won by Series champions Seth Bergman and Sam Hafertepe Jr.

MARQUEE EVENTS

55th Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals (Jan. 29–31)

The 55th edition of Florida’s biggest dirt track racing extravaganza will feature the stars of the American Sprint Car Series against several national 410 Sprint Car invaders for the second consecutive year in a three-day 360 Sprint Car showdown at Volusia Speedway Park. The historic, 1/2-mile oval will host two, $3,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday before the $12,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

New for 2026 will be an event points fund. Each night, drivers will earn points toward the Big Gator Championship standings. The driver with the most points after all three races will be crowned the DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator champion, hoist the iconic golden gator trophy, and pocket a $2,000 bonus check. The runner-up will take home $1,000 and $500 will go to third place.

Sonoran Clash (Feb. 21–22, Feb. 28–March 1)

For the first time in Series history, Central Arizona Raceway will host the national 360 Sprint Car stars for two separate weekends of action at the 3/8-mile oval in the inaugural running of the Sonoran Clash – Feb. 21-22 and Feb. 29-March 1.

Drivers will compete for a $4,000 payday on both Saturdays, and then a $6,000 check on both Sundays.

Over the four-race stretch, drivers will earn points toward a special miniseries championship chase, which pays $3,000 to the winner, $2,000 to the runner-up and $1,000 to third place.

The Big One (June 26–27)

In July, the Series made its triumphant return to Belleville High Banks for the first time in 11 years. Next June, the historic, 1/2-mile oval welcomes the national 360 Sprint Car stars back in the second running of The Big One.

Friday’s preliminary program will pay $4,000-to-win before drivers compete in the $10,000-to-win, $700-to-start finale on Saturday.

Five-time Series champion Sam Hafertepe Jr. swept the inaugural event in July, beating Kansas native and fellow Series champion Jason Martin in a thrilling, high-speed battle through traffic on Friday before giving a dominant, flag-to-flag performance for the win on Saturday.

360 Knoxville Nationals (Aug. 6–8)

The biggest 360 Sprint Car race in the world goes green at Knoxville Raceway next August in the 36th annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank.

Two preliminary nights of action kick things off Thursday and Friday at the historic 1/2-mile oval, setting the stage for the $20,000-to-win finale Saturday night. An additional $15,000 are up for grabs in lap money, making for a possible $35,000 winner’s share.

In August, fans were treated to a thrilling battle for the lead in the closing laps between Rico Abreu and Kyle Larson. Abreu retook the lead in the end and pocketed $34,000 total in his first career 360 Knoxville Nationals title.

Harvey Ostermiller Memorial (Aug. 28–29)

Big Sky Speedway hosts the ninth edition of the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial next August with big money on the line in Big Sky Country.

The 3/8-mile oval, located in Billings, MT, hosts the Series for the 10th time in track history with a two-night program featuring a special purse. The event pays tribute to the late Montana resident and Sprint Car supporter, who helped to build the track before its opening in 2003.

2025 Knoxville Nationals winner Ryan Timms swept the weekend last year in a dominant showing over the 360 Sprint Car regulars, two weeks after his triumph on dirt track racing’s biggest stage.

Fuzzy’s Fall Fling (Oct. 16–17)

The American Sprint Car Series champion will once again be crowned at its homeland in 2026.

Creek County Speedway hosts the 11th edition of Fuzzy’s Fall Fling, paying tribute to one of the Series’ most honorable figures — Fuzzy Hahn — the late wife of track and Series founder, Emmett Hahn. A $4,000 winner’s share is up for grabs on Friday night before a $10,000-to-win finale on Saturday. Following the checkered flag on Saturday comes a special championship celebration, complete with the presentation of the Emmett Hahn Trophy.

NOTE — The dates for this event were moved from its originally announced weekend of Nov. 13–14.

2026 American Sprint Car Series Schedule

Thursday–Saturday, Jan. 29–31 | Volusia Speedway Park | Barberville, FL

Saturday–Sunday, Feb. 21–22 | Central Arizona Speedway | Casa Grande, AZ

Saturday–Sunday, Feb. 28–March 1 | Central Arizona Speedway | Casa Grande, AZ

Saturday, April 11 | Salina Highbanks Speedway | Salina, OK

Friday, May 8 | Benton Speedway | Benton, MO

Saturday, May 9 | Paducah International Raceway | Paducah, KY

Friday, May 29 | TBA

Saturday, May 30 | Salt City Speedway | Hutchinson, KS

Friday, June 5 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK

Saturday, June 6 | 81 Speedway | Park City, KS

Saturday, June 13 | Batesville Motor Speedway | Batesville, AR

Friday–Saturday, June 26–27 | Belleville High Banks | Belleville, KS

Friday, July 10 | TBA

Saturday, July 11 | Texarkana 67 Speedway | Texarkana, AR

Saturday, July 25 | Dodge City Raceway Park | Dodge City, KS

Sunday, July 26 | TBA

Thursday, July 30 | Worthington Speedway | Worthington, MN

Saturday, Aug. 1 | Viking Speedway | Alexandria, MN

Thursday–Saturday, Aug. 6–8 | Knoxville Raceway | Knoxville, IA

Friday, Aug. 21 | TBA

Saturday, Aug. 22 | Riverside International Speedway | West Memphis, AR

Friday–Saturday, Aug. 28–29 | Big Sky Speedway | Billings, MT

Friday, Sept. 4 | Gallatin Speedway | Belgrade, MT

Saturday–Sunday, Sept. 5–6 | Electric City Speedway | Great Falls, MT

Friday–Saturday, Sept. 11–12 | Moberly Motorsports Park | Moberly, MO

Sunday, Sept. 13 | Eagle Raceway | Eagle, NE

Saturday, Oct. 10 | RPM Speedway | Crandall, TX

Friday–Saturday, Oct. 16–17 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK