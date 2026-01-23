CHILDREN’S DREAM FUND WEEKEND OF SPEED SET FOR OCTOBER

From Must See Racing

January 22, 2026 – Event organizer JJ Dutton today announced that the popular ‘Children’s Dream Fund Weekend of Speed’ will be back for the third consecutive season in 2026. The popular winged asphalt sprint car race will return as a two-day full points paying Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.Com events.

The weekend will kick off Friday October 2, 2026, when the series visits Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida and will conclude the following evening at Montgomery Speedway in Montgomery, Alabama. Both events will pay the winner $10,000. An overall bonus to the weekend’s highest points earner will be on the line. The amount of this bonus will be announced later.

‘The Children’s Deam Fund Weekend of Speed’ debuted in 2024 and has been contested in Central Florida until now. The event is run annually with the goal of bringing awareness to the non-profit Children’s Deam Fund organization and raising funds to assist the organization.

The Children’s Dream Fund Organization is a St. Petersburg, Florida based non-profit organization that provides children facing a life-threatening illness the chance to dream—and to see that dream come true. Since 1981, they’ve created joyful, personalized experiences for children across West Central Florida, from dream vacations and celebrity meet-and-greets to meaningful gifts. Each dream offers a break from treatment, a boost of hope, and lasting memories for families.

The organization is near and dear to the heart of race event organizer JJ Dutton. His daughter Sadie was once a recipient of a Children’s Dream Fund dream. Since then, he has worked to raise a considerable amount of money for the organization.

“This race is for the kids” explained Dutton.”It’s been a great success the last two years. It really does help kids with life threatening terminal illnesses. It’s dear to my heart. As you know, with my daughter. We don’t wanna let the kids down or the teams that are looking forward to coming and running the Dream Fund.

“Anything we can raise his year is a blessing. If we raise $100 or $100,000 it’s all the same. Every dollar amount helps and we’ll take whatever the good Lord brings us. I wish I could give them a million bucks. but the $5 guy is just as important as the $500 guy” concluded Dutton.

Joe Liguori won the inaugural event in 2024. Kody Swanson and Colton Bettis split events last season after the event shifted to a two-day format. The event has also been moved to the fall from its late Winter date.

Full purse and event details will be announced soon. Please visit www.mustseeracing.com or follow us on Facebook.