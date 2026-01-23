SugarBee Apple Teams with TSR for 2026

From TSR

(January 23, 2026) — Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR) announced today that the SugarBee® Apple, a prominent apple brand renowned for its exceptional honey-sweet taste and unmatched crispness, will partner with the brand and driver Rico Abreu for the 2026 racing season.

The partnership includes an associate sponsorship on the TSR No. 24 entry driven by Abreu, the defending High Limit Racing Series Champion who will begin his first season under the TSR umbrella in March.

“Partnering with Tony Stewart Racing and Rico Abreu is a natural fit for SugarBee,” said Kaci Komstadius, SugarBee® Brand Manager.

“Rico’s performance-driven mindset and authentic connection with fans reflect SugarBee’s own bold personality—unapologetically flavorful and unlike any other apple. Together, we’re connecting with a highly engaged fan base that values excitement, quality, and memorable experiences.”

The announcement comes in advance of the High Limit Racing season opener at The LVMS Dirt Track in Nevada on March 12 – 14. Abreu will open defense of his title and look to earn his first series victory in Las Vegas on dirt.

“Growing up, I always loved apples, so I feel that a partnership with SugarBee® Apple is very organic in that their product is one that has been part of my lifestyle for a long time,” said Abreu.

“I’m a staunch supporter of farming and I know that it takes a lot of demanding work to put a high-quality apple in my hand and I really appreciate that process. I’m looking forward to working with the SugarBee® Apple team to help them step into a prominent level of motorsports as part of the Tony Stewart Racing family. It’s going to be a lot of fun to collaborate with them and to introduce our fans to their outstanding produce.”

The partnership will see SugarBee® Apples involvement in short-track racing and commitment to winged sprint car racing take it’s first steps in 2026. Much like SugarBee® Apple, TSR will see the new year bring a renewed focus on its racing program and the opportunity to reestablish the brand’s commitment to sprint car racing excellence.

Abreu and TSR will kick-off their 2026 racing season in the Blackjack Bash at The LVMS (Las Vegas) Dirt Track on March 12 – 14 with the High Limit Racing Series followed up with the three-day Cactus Classic event on March 19 – 21 at Avanti Raceway Park at Central Arizona. All High Limit Racing events can be streamed live on FloRacing.com and for more information about the racing series, please visit www.highlimitracing.com.