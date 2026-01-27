Four-Race California Trip Set for 2026, Led by Dennis Roth Classic

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (January 24, 2026) – The 2026 western swing for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is set.

After a weekend in Kansas that features trips to Belleville High Banks (Sept. 11) and Dodge City Raceway Park (Sept. 12) and a Monday night stop in Colorado at El Paso County Raceway (Sept. 14), The Greatest Show on Dirt will saddle up for a four-race, freshened California visit.

The “Golden State” stretch starts with a race that honors one of the most iconic figures in the sport as the fifth Dennis Roth Classic stays in the central valley but shifts to Stockton Dirt Track on Sept. 18-19, paying a stout $83,000 to win the finale. David Gravel topped the 2025 running in thrilling fashion.

The scene then shifts to “Bako” as the tour makes its second-ever visit to Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway on Friday, Sept. 25. Home state hero Michael “Buddy” Kofoid won the track’s first appearance on the schedule last year.

To wrap things up, a trip to the beach announces an exciting new chapter. The World of Outlaws has visited 20 different “Golden State” facilities since Ted Johnson unleashed the band of travelers in 1978, which is more than any other state. Ventura Raceway isn’t on that list, but that’s set to change. The Series will invade the “SoCal” seaside bullring on Saturday, Sept. 26, for what promises to be a thrilling debut.

That’ll wrap up the western swing, and then it’s a long haul east to Mechanicsburg, PA’s Williams Grove Speedway for the 64th National Open as the World of Outlaws face off with the Pennsylvania Posse for $75,000.

Tickets for the West Coast Swing will go on sale this coming week.

The 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season is set to begin on Feb. 4-7 at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.