SUGARBEE® APPLES PARTNERS WITH HIGH LIMIT RACING TO BRING THE SUGARBEE® FRESH TASTE DIRECTLY TO RACE FANS AT THE TRACK

From High Limit Racing

Mooresville, N.C. (January 23, 2026) – SugarBee®, a leading premium apple brand, has partnered with High Limit Racing to bring its crave-worthy apples to sprint car fans across the country. The SugarBee® Blackjack Bash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 12-14 kicks off the 2026 High Limit Racing season and the SugarBee® apple and High Limit Racing partnership. SugarBee® apples will also be the title sponsor of the SugarBee® Showdown on the River at Douglas County Dirtrack on August 31.

“We’re excited about the new partnership with High Limit Racing that brings the bold flavor of SugarBee apples straight to the track,” said Kaci Komstadius, SugarBee® Brand Manager. “This high-energy collaboration will deliver multiple SugarBee sampling opportunities throughout the race season, allowing fans to experience our signature sweet flavor, packed with notes of honey, caramel and molasses, at select events nationwide. By connecting with motorsports fans, younger consumers, families, and on-the-go snackers in dynamic, real-world settings, we’re expanding SugarBee’s reach beyond the produce aisle and into unforgettable fan experiences.”

In addition to the two SugarBee® events, the brand will also have a presence, engaging with fans and offering apple samples at five additional tracks on the High Limit Racing schedule, including Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Texas Motor Speedway, Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway, Port Royal (Penn.) Speedway and Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif.

“SugarBee knows that sprint car fans are often on the go – hurrying to the track, packing a bag of snacks for their kids, or rushing home from work to watch on FloRacing,” said Kendra Jacobs, Chief Marketing Officer for High Limit Racing. “SugarBee apples are the perfect tasty and healthy snack in those situations. And now, fans will be able to have SugarBee samples handed directly to them at select events this season. On top of that, our young fans will love meeting the SugarBee mascot at the track! We’re proud to bring this wholesome – and delicious – partnership directly to High Limit Racing fans this season.”

SugarBee® announced last week that is also teaming up with reigning High Limit Racing Champion Rico Abreu and the No. 24 Tony Stewart Racing team for the upcoming season. Widely recognized for his relentless competitiveness, precision on the track, and authentic connection with fans, Abreu reflects the same bold, high-performance mindset that defines the SugarBee® brand.

SugarBee® apples are a natural cross between a Honeycrisp and another unknown variety – bees did all the work in creating them! They are sold at popular grocery stores and chains across the country and easy to spot due to the unique honeycomb sticker on each apple. SugarBee® apples have become a consumer favorite due to their sweet flavor and versatility in use from snacking, to baking and cooking. Visit the SugarBee® Fruit Locator to find a store near you. For more information about SugarBee® apples, including recipes, news and more, follow SugarBee® Apple on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Tickets for the SugarBee® BlackJack Bash on March 12-14 in Las Vegas and the SugarBee® Showdown on the River on August 31 at Douglas County Dirtrack are now available for pre-purchase online. For event updates, ticket information, off-track events and more, follow High Limit Racing on X, Instagram and Facebook. If you can’t join High Limit Racing and SugarBee® at the track, every lap of every High Limit Racing event is aired live on FloRacing. Subscribe to FloRacing for High Limit, NASCAR, USAC, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, CARS Tour coverage and more.

About SugarBee® Apple:

The SugarBee® Apple is head of the class when it comes to eating and snacking apples. Its crisp crunch, caramel-and-honey toned sweetness with a hint of molasses and excellent storage make it among the most highly sought-after varieties for retailers nationwide. Nearly 200 growers in Washington State work hard to bring this stunning apple to eager consumers across the country. For more information, visit www.sugarbeeapple.com.

About High Limit Racing:

Founded by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and six-time national sprint car series champion Brad Sweet, Kubota High Limit Racing is a premier sprint car series in the United States. High Limit Racing’s mission is to improve the sprint car ecosystem and create growth opportunities for drivers, teams, and tracks, all while providing highly entertaining, time efficient events. High Limit Racing events are streamed live on FloRacing. For more information, visit www.highlimitracing.com.