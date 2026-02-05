World of Outlaws Rained Out Thursday at Volusia

From Nick Graziano

(February 5, 2026) — With Volusia Speedway Park being hit by overnight rain, misty conditions, and cold temperatures throughout the morning, and track drying efforts further hindered by high humidity and cloud coverage, officials have canceled Thursday’s program of Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals.

This will allow track crews and officials the time needed to prepare the track and facility for Friday and Saturday’s programs.

If you purchased a ticket in advance for Thursday’s program, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any other DIRTcar Nationals or World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until March 5, 2026, to request a refund.

If you bought a multi-day pit pass, you can mail it back to the World Racing Group office in Concord following this Saturday’s program, Feb. 7 – 7575 West Winds Blvd. Suite-D Concord, NC 28027 – postmarked by March 9.

Friday’s schedule remains the same for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, with gates opening at 4 p.m. (ET) and Hot Laps scheduled for 5:30 p.m.