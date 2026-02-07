Kaidon Brown Wins Victorian Speedcar Title at Simpson Speedway

JANCOURT EAST, VIC (February 7, 2026) — Kaidon Brown won the Victorian Speedcar Title Saturday night at at Heytesbury Stockfeeds Simpson Speedway. The Victorian Title lead into the Australian Speedcar Championship that is also taking place at Simpson Speedway next weekend.
New Zealand driver Brad Mosen, Rusty Hickman, Matt Geering, and Luke Geering rounded out the top five.
Christopher Temby won the wingless V6 Sprint Car feature.
Victorian Speedcar Title
Heytesbury Stockfeeds Simpson Speedway
Jancourt East, Victoria
Saturday, February 7, 2026
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. A1-Kaidon Brown
2. 2NZ-Brad Mosen
3. V40-Rusty Hickman
4. N6-Matt Geering
5. N18-Luke Geering
6. V5-Kale Drake
7. S6-Jack McCarthy
8. V77-Michael Conway
9. N11-Daniel Paterson
10. S57-Robert Heard
11. S30-Aron Sharp
12. V22-Joe Lostitch
13. V27-Conor Ryan
14. N97-Matt Jackson
15. ACT3-Mitchell Saunderson
16. 7nz-Travis Buckley
17. V39-Nick Parker
18. V3-Dillon Ghent
19. 3N-Kurtis Jackson
20. W26-Keenan Fleming
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. VX89-Christopher Temby
2. V7-Nicholas Ryan
3. NT1-Blake Walsh
4. VX14-Tom Moulden
5. V73-Angus Hollis
6. VX50-Luke Weel
7. VX99-Hayden Clifford
8. VX17-Cameron O’Brien
9. VX58-Jake Warren
10. VX34-Adin Robertson
11. NT16-James Wren
12. V77-Alex Ross
13. VX5-Taylen Strickland
14. V65-Tyler O’Leary
15. VX12-Boyd Harris
16. V52-Scott Irons
17. V76-Luke Johnson
18. V4-Carly Walsh
19. V31-Mick Rigby
20. S42-Matthew Michelson