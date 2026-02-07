Kaidon Brown Wins Victorian Speedcar Title at Simpson Speedway

JANCOURT EAST, VIC (February 7, 2026) — Kaidon Brown won the Victorian Speedcar Title Saturday night at at Heytesbury Stockfeeds Simpson Speedway. The Victorian Title lead into the Australian Speedcar Championship that is also taking place at Simpson Speedway next weekend.

New Zealand driver Brad Mosen, Rusty Hickman, Matt Geering, and Luke Geering rounded out the top five.

Christopher Temby won the wingless V6 Sprint Car feature.

Victorian Speedcar Title

Heytesbury Stockfeeds Simpson Speedway

Jancourt East, Victoria

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. A1-Kaidon Brown

2. 2NZ-Brad Mosen

3. V40-Rusty Hickman

4. N6-Matt Geering

5. N18-Luke Geering

6. V5-Kale Drake

7. S6-Jack McCarthy

8. V77-Michael Conway

9. N11-Daniel Paterson

10. S57-Robert Heard

11. S30-Aron Sharp

12. V22-Joe Lostitch

13. V27-Conor Ryan

14. N97-Matt Jackson

15. ACT3-Mitchell Saunderson

16. 7nz-Travis Buckley

17. V39-Nick Parker

18. V3-Dillon Ghent

19. 3N-Kurtis Jackson

20. W26-Keenan Fleming

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. VX89-Christopher Temby

2. V7-Nicholas Ryan

3. NT1-Blake Walsh

4. VX14-Tom Moulden

5. V73-Angus Hollis

6. VX50-Luke Weel

7. VX99-Hayden Clifford

8. VX17-Cameron O’Brien

9. VX58-Jake Warren

10. VX34-Adin Robertson

11. NT16-James Wren

12. V77-Alex Ross

13. VX5-Taylen Strickland

14. V65-Tyler O’Leary

15. VX12-Boyd Harris

16. V52-Scott Irons

17. V76-Luke Johnson

18. V4-Carly Walsh

19. V31-Mick Rigby

20. S42-Matthew Michelson