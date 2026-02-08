Feature Winners: Saturday, February 7, 2026

|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|
|Jeremy Smith
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|USA
|Wild West Sprint Car Series
|
|Stevie Sussex
|Hendry County Motorsports Park
|Clewiston, FL
|USA
|United Sprint Car Series
|
|Davie Franek
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|Dan Moes
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|
|Tommy Robertson
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Mr. Sprintcar Nationals
|James McFadden
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprint Cars
|
|Cody Nash
|Rocket Raceway Park
|Paris, TX
|USA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Eiffel Tower Classic
|Rained Out
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|
|Ben Morgan
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|War of the Wings Sprintcars
|
|Joel Myers Jr.
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|
|Corey Duckmanton
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Victoria Speedcar Title
|Kaidon Brown
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|
|Christopher Temby
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|Anthony Macri
|Wagga International Speedway
|Wagga Wagga, NSW
|AU
|Sprintcar Association of NSW 410’s
|Inland Showdown
|Rained Out