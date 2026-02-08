Feature Winners: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Anthony Macri. (Jim Denhamer Photo)
Carrick Speedway Carrick, TAS AU Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Jeremy Smith
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ USA Wild West Sprint Car Series Stevie Sussex
Hendry County Motorsports Park Clewiston, FL USA United Sprint Car Series Davie Franek
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD AU Winged 360 Sprint Cars Dan Moes
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD AU Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Tommy Robertson
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA AU Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series Mr. Sprintcar Nationals James McFadden
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA AU Winged Limited Sprint Cars Cody Nash
Rocket Raceway Park Paris, TX USA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Eiffel Tower Classic Rained Out
Ruapuna Speedway Christchurch, NZ NZ Midget Cars Ben Morgan
Ruapuna Speedway Christchurch, NZ NZ War of the Wings Sprintcars Joel Myers Jr.
Ruapuna Speedway Christchurch, NZ NZ Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Corey Duckmanton
Simpson Speedway Jancourt East, VIC AU Midget Cars Victoria Speedcar Title Kaidon Brown
Simpson Speedway Jancourt East, VIC AU Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Christopher Temby
Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL USA World of Outlaws DIRTcar Nationals Anthony Macri
Wagga International Speedway Wagga Wagga, NSW AU Sprintcar Association of NSW 410’s Inland Showdown Rained Out