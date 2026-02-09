McHugh Continues to Lead Feature Win List

(February 9, 2026) – Six weeks into the 2026 calendar year and Lachlan McHugh still sits on top of the feature win list with five victories to his credit. McHugh now has a pair of fellow Australian drivers right behind him in James McFadden and Jock Goodyer, both whom have four feature victories to their credit.

McFadden closed the gap on McHugh with a pair of wins this weekend at Perth Motorplex during the Australian Mr. Sprint Car Nationals. With Perth Motorplex hosting three races this week including the Krikke Boys Shootout on Friday and Saturday, McFadden and Goodyer have the potential to close in on McHugh for the top spot.

Behind the lead trio five drivers are tied with three feature victories including Brock Hallett and Australian non-wing standout Travis Millar.

2026 Feature Win List as of 02/09/2026

1. Lachlan McHugh – 5

2. James McFadden – 4

3. Jock Goodyer – 4

4. Blake Walsh – 3

5. Brock Hallett – 3

6. Cody Nash – 3

7. Joel Ettridge – 3

8. Travis Millar – 3

9. Aaron Reutzel – 2

10. Cannon McIntosh – 2

11. Cole Macedo – 2

12. Davie Franek – 2

13. Emerson Axsom – 2

14. Nick Parker – 2

15. Tyler Courtney – 2

16. Anthony Macri – 1

17. Ben Morgan – 1

18. Bill Stocks – 1

19. Blake Hahn – 1

20. Brady Bacon – 1

21. Brett Ireland – 1

22. Brodie Tulloch – 1

23. Brody Wade – 1

24. Buddy Kofoid – 1

25. Carson Macedo – 1

26. Casey O’Connell – 1

27. Christian Hermansen – 1

28. Christopher Bell – 1

29. Christopher Temby – 1

30. Corey Day – 1

31. Corey Duckmanton – 1

32. Dan Moes – 1

33. Daniel Pestka – 1

34. Daniel Thomas – 1

35. Dayne Kingshott – 1

36. George Hedley – 1

37. Hayden Clifford – 1

38. Jacob Jolley – 1

39. James Oliver – 1

40. Jason Bates – 1

41. Jeremy Smith – 1

42. Joel Chadwick – 1

43. Joel Myers Jr. – 1

44. Joel Watson – 1

45. Kaidon Brown – 1

46. Keaton Dahm – 1

47. Keenan Fleming – 1

48. Keke Falland – 1

49. Kirby Hillyer – 1

50. Kyle Larson – 1

51. Logan Seavey – 1

52. Matthew Iwanow – 1

53. Michael Pickens – 1

54. Mitchell Haynes – 1

55. Nathan Smee – 1

56. Nicholas Potts – 1

57. Nicholas Rowe – 1

58. Ryan Farrell – 1

59. Spencer Bayston – 1

60. Stevie Sussex – 1

61. Tommy Robertson – 1

62. Trent Pigdon – 1