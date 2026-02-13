Mosen and Brown Win Preliminary Features During Australian Speedcar Championship

JANCOURT EAST, VIC (February 13, 2026) — Brad Mosen and Kaidon Brown won the pair of preliminary features on opening night of the 84th Australian Speedcar Championship Friday at Simpson Speedway. Mosen, from Auckland, New Zealand, topped Matt Jackson and Rusty Hickman to win the first preliminary features while Brown, the 2026 Victorian Speedcar Champion, won the second feature event over Harry Stewart and Nick Parker.
The winner of Saturday’s feature event will be crowned the 2026 Australian Speedcar Champion.
84th Australian Speedcar Championship
Simpson Speedway
Jancourt East, Victoria
Friday, February 13, 2026
Feature Race #1:
1. 2NZ-Brad Mosen
2. N97-Matt Jackson
3. V40-Rusty Hickman
4. ACT3-Mitchell Saunderson
5. N6-Matt Geering
6. 7nz-Travis Buckley
7. N36-Rhys Birkett
8. V15-Alec Insley
9. N40-Jay Waugh
10. V10-Caleb Mills
11. V77-Michael Conway
12. Q8-Scott Doyle
13. N55-Askr Sendall
14. V27-Conor Ryan
15. N24-Clint Leibhardt
16. W4-Tom Payet
17. W26-Keenan Fleming
Feature #2:
1. A1-Kaidon Brown
2. Q7s-Harry Stewart
3. V39-Nick Parker
4. S6-Jack McCarthy
5. V30-Aston Rodriguez
6. V5-Kale Drake
7. N42-Nathan Smee
8. N18-Luke Geering
9. Q31-Cody O’Connell
10. T91-Brock Webster
11. V3-Dillon Ghent
12. S30-Aron Sharp
13. N11-Daniel Paterson
14. Q82-Jack Bell
15. V55-Toby Smith
16. W52-Nicholas Rowe
17. Q23-Casey O’Connell