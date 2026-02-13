Mosen and Brown Win Preliminary Features During Australian Speedcar Championship

JANCOURT EAST, VIC (February 13, 2026) — Brad Mosen and Kaidon Brown won the pair of preliminary features on opening night of the 84th Australian Speedcar Championship Friday at Simpson Speedway. Mosen, from Auckland, New Zealand, topped Matt Jackson and Rusty Hickman to win the first preliminary features while Brown, the 2026 Victorian Speedcar Champion, won the second feature event over Harry Stewart and Nick Parker.

The winner of Saturday’s feature event will be crowned the 2026 Australian Speedcar Champion.

84th Australian Speedcar Championship

Simpson Speedway

Jancourt East, Victoria

Friday, February 13, 2026

Feature Race #1:

1. 2NZ-Brad Mosen

2. N97-Matt Jackson

3. V40-Rusty Hickman

4. ACT3-Mitchell Saunderson

5. N6-Matt Geering

6. 7nz-Travis Buckley

7. N36-Rhys Birkett

8. V15-Alec Insley

9. N40-Jay Waugh

10. V10-Caleb Mills

11. V77-Michael Conway

12. Q8-Scott Doyle

13. N55-Askr Sendall

14. V27-Conor Ryan

15. N24-Clint Leibhardt

16. W4-Tom Payet

17. W26-Keenan Fleming

Feature #2:

1. A1-Kaidon Brown

2. Q7s-Harry Stewart

3. V39-Nick Parker

4. S6-Jack McCarthy

5. V30-Aston Rodriguez

6. V5-Kale Drake

7. N42-Nathan Smee

8. N18-Luke Geering

9. Q31-Cody O’Connell

10. T91-Brock Webster

11. V3-Dillon Ghent

12. S30-Aron Sharp

13. N11-Daniel Paterson

14. Q82-Jack Bell

15. V55-Toby Smith

16. W52-Nicholas Rowe

17. Q23-Casey O’Connell