Stockon Wins Friday USAC Feature at Ocala

By T.J. Buffenbarger

OCALA, FL (February 13, 2026) – Chase Stockon held off defending USAC Amsoil Natioanl Sprint Car Series champion Kyle Cummins to win the feature event Friday during Winter Dirt Games at Ocala Speedway

Stockton, from Fort Branch, Indiana, held off multiple challenges from Cummins throughout the event, using lapped traffic to his advantage in route to his first feature win of the 2025 season.

Stockon took the lead from fellow front row starter Kevin Thomas Jr. with Cummin in third behind them.

Logan Seavey brought out the first caution flag of the event on lap four after ending up backwards on the front straightaway from contact with the wall coming out of turn four. Jake Swanson also ended up sideways in the infield with damage. Seavey was able to make the restart at the tail end of the field.

One lap after the restart Robert Ballou also got into the wall coming off turn four and took a wild tumble down the front stretch. Ballou emerged from his car under his own power, but his car suffered too much damage to continue.

Stockon pulled away again during the restart while Cummins moved into second position. Cummins appeared to be in prime position to take the lead when Cummins hopped the cushion between turns three and four, but Stockon was able to take the lead back through turns one and two.

Cummins continued to challenge Stockon for the lead, but Stockon was able to open some breathing room with 10 laps to go by splitting a pair of lapped cars. As Cummins was closing in on Stockon again, the caution flag appeared for C.J. Leary backwards between turns one and two with heavy damage. Leary was unable to continue.

After the restart Stockon was able to maintain enough breathing room to win the feature event over Cummins, Thomas, Brady Bacon, and Mitchel Moles.

The finale of the Winter Dirt Games for the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series takes place Saturday night at Ocala Speedway.

USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series

Winter Dirt Games

Ocala Speedway

Ocala, Florida

Friday, February 13, 2026

Feature:

1. 92-Chase Stockon

2. 3P-Kyle Cummins

3. 3R-Kevin Thomas Jr

4. 20-Brady Bacon

5. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles

6. 4-Justin Grant

7. 39-Briggs Danner

8. 6T-Trey Osborne

9. 5T-Jake Swanson

10. 14-Jadon Rogers

11. 57-Logan Seavey

12. 2B-Chelby Hinton

13. 84-Tom Harris

14. 6-Logan Calderwood

15. 5G-Gunnar Setser

16. 97UK-Ryan Harrison

17. 63-Cale Coons

18. 30 C.J. Leary

19. 001-Greg Mitchell

20. 16-Harley Burns

21. 41-Ricky Lewis

22. 12-Robert Ballou

23. 13-Chase Howard