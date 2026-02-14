Davey Hamilton Jr. Wins Sprint Car Feature at New Smyrna

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL (February 14, 2026) — Davey Hamilton Jr. won the opening round of the Dave Steele Triple Crown Saturday night at New Smyrna Speedway. Hamilton led every lap, but it was far from easy with Bobby Santos III pressuring Hamilton throughout the second half of the race.

After a late race restart Santos was able to stay glued to Hamilton’s back bumper and got a run under Hamilton for the lead. The pair made contact with both cars getting sideways. Santos ended up spinning while Hamilton hung on to win the feature event.

Dylan Reynolds, Alby Obitt, Joe Ligouri, and Keith Butler rounded out the top five.

Dave Steele Triple Crown

New Smyrna Speedway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Feature:

1. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr.

2. 24-Dylan Reynolds

3. 20-Alby Obitt

4. 5-Joe Ligouri

5. 7-Keith Butler

6. 22A-Bobby Santos III

7. 44-Jerry Paquin

8. 19-Cheyenne Potter

9. 92-Anthony Nocello

10. 21J-Joseph Elnaggar

11. 21B-Larry Brazil

DNS: Kody Swanson

DNS: 61-Colton Bettis