Davey Hamilton Jr. Wins Sprint Car Feature at New Smyrna

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL (February 14, 2026) — Davey Hamilton Jr. won the opening round of the Dave Steele Triple Crown Saturday night at New Smyrna Speedway. Hamilton led every lap, but it was far from easy with Bobby Santos III pressuring Hamilton throughout the second half of the race.
After a late race restart Santos was able to stay glued to Hamilton’s back bumper and got a run under Hamilton for the lead. The pair made contact with both cars getting sideways. Santos ended up spinning while Hamilton hung on to win the feature event.
Dylan Reynolds, Alby Obitt, Joe Ligouri, and Keith Butler rounded out the top five.
Dave Steele Triple Crown
New Smyrna Speedway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida
Saturday, February 14, 2026
Feature:
1. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr.
2. 24-Dylan Reynolds
3. 20-Alby Obitt
4. 5-Joe Ligouri
5. 7-Keith Butler
6. 22A-Bobby Santos III
7. 44-Jerry Paquin
8. 19-Cheyenne Potter
9. 92-Anthony Nocello
10. 21J-Joseph Elnaggar
11. 21B-Larry Brazil
DNS: Kody Swanson
DNS: 61-Colton Bettis