Hauenschild Scores First Win With KCP Racing at Volusia

BARBERVILLE, FL (March 1, 2026) – Sheldon Haudenschild used speed combined with a timely caution flag to win the opening night of the Bike Week Jamboree for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Sunday night at Volusia Speedway Park.

While Haudenschild has tasted victory with the series 46 time prior to Sunday’s feature victory, this was his first win since joining KCP Racing during the off season.

Haudenschild started on the pole position and took the lead at the start of the 25-lap main event. Following a red flag for Kerry Madsen on lap 10, Carson Macedo was able to pass Haudenschild for the lead going into turn one, but before the lap could be completed the caution flag appeared when Logan Schuchart was stopped backwards coming out of turn two, handing the lead back to Haudenschild.

During the restart Hauenschild pulled away while Macedo found himself under fire from David Gravel, who took the second position down the backstretch and began his pursuit of Haudenschild.

Haudenschild was up to the challenge though 0.774 second advantage at the finish over

Gravel, Macedo, Buddy Kofoid from 12th starting position, and Tanner Holmes rounding out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Bike Week Jamboree – Night #1

Volusia Speedway Park

Barberville, Florida

Sunday, March 1, 2026

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying

1. 2-David Gravel, 12.673[22]

2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.701[6]

3. 13-Tanner Holmes, 12.750[28]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen, 12.753[4]

5. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.761[12]

6. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 12.763[8]

7. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.787[21]

8. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.812[23]

9. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.839[5]

10. 88-Austin McCarl, 12.843[11]

11. 9-Daison Pursley, 12.850[24]

12. 16C-Scotty Thiel, 12.872[19]

13. 4-Cameron Martin, 12.876[14]

14. 27-Emerson Axsom, 12.896[17]

15. 39M-Anthony Macri, 12.910[29]

16. 19-Brent Marks, 12.911[27]

17. 28M-Conner Morrell, 12.913[3]

18. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 12.932[31]

19. 69K-Daryn Pittman, 12.954[13]

20. 17-Spencer Bayston, 12.969[25]

21. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.986[1]

22. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.997[18]

23. 7S-Chris Windom, 12.999[15]

24. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.018[20]

25. 23-Garet Williamson, 13.056[26]

26. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.071[7]

27. 44-Chris Martin, 13.148[9]

28. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.149[16]

29. 51-Scott Bogucki, 13.188[30]

30. 9R-Chase Randall, 13.228[10]

31. 11-TJ Stutts, 13.332[2]

NOS Energy Drink Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 55-Kerry Madsen[2]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]

4. 88-Austin McCarl[4]

5. 19-Brent Marks[6]

6. 69K-Daryn Pittman[7]

7. 23-Garet Williamson[9]

8. 2C-Cole Macedo[8]

9. 4-Cameron Martin[5]

10. 17B-Bill Balog[10]

DNS: 11-TJ Stutts

DIRTVision Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

3. 9-Daison Pursley[4]

4. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]

5. 7S-Chris Windom[8]

6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[9]

7. 17-Spencer Bayston[7]

8. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]

9. 51-Scott Bogucki[10]

10. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Tanner Holmes[1]

2. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[2]

3. 16C-Scotty Thiel[4]

4. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]

5. 39M-Anthony Macri[5]

6. 15-Donny Schatz[8]

7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7]

8. 44-Chris Martin[9]

9. 9R-Chase Randall[10]

10. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps)

1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

3. 2-David Gravel[6]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]

5. 13-Tanner Holmes[5]

6. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[3]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 4-Cameron Martin[1]

2. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]

3. 23-Garet Williamson[3]

4. 17-Spencer Bayston[4]

5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]

6. 2C-Cole Macedo[6]

7. 44-Chris Martin[7]

8. 51-Scott Bogucki[8]

9. 9R-Chase Randall[9]

10. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[12]

11. 28M-Conner Morrell[11]

12. 11-TJ Stutts[13]

DNS: 17B-Bill Balog

NOS Energy Drink Feature (25 Laps)

1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

2. 2-David Gravel[3]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

4. 83-Michael Kofoid[12]

5. 9-Daison Pursley[8]

6. 39M-Anthony Macri[15]

7. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[6]

8. 13-Tanner Holmes[5]

9. 19-Brent Marks[13]

10. 7S-Chris Windom[14]

11. 23-Garet Williamson[21]

12. 88-Austin McCarl[10]

13. 15-Donny Schatz[18]

14. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[17]

15. 17B-Bill Balog[25]

16. 17-Spencer Bayston[22]

17. 2C-Cole Macedo[24]

18. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]

19. 51-Scott Bogucki[27]

20. 32-Bryce Lucius[11]

21. 16C-Scotty Thiel[9]

22. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[26]

23. 27-Emerson Axsom[20]

24. 4-Cameron Martin[19]

25. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]

26. 15K-Creed Kemenah[23]

DNS: 69K-Daryn Pittman