ADVANCE TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE FOR MAY 19 HIGHT LIMIT SPRINTS AT GRANDVIEW, THUNDER GIRLS ANNOUNCED FOR 2026

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA. . . . . . . . . MARCH 3, 2026. . . . . The Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will kickoff their thirty-seventh season with open with the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing 410 Sprints on Tuesday night, May 19 at the Grandview Speedway. In the event of rain, Wednesday night, May 20 will be the rain date. On race night, gates will open at 4:30 PM for Advance ticket holders, with general admission tickets going on sale at 5 PM. Time trials will get underway at 7 PM.

Be sure get your Advance tickets now available at. https://bit.ly/GrandviewSpeedway. Advance ticket holders will enter the grandstand through the first turn gate as we did the prior three years. This process goes extremely quick and smooth and allows all advance ticket holders to select their seats prior to general admission going on sale.

Tuesday, May 19 will mark the four visit of the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment presenting the RICH MAR Florist Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing 410 Sprints with a star-studded field chasing the Hodnett Cup and the $20,000 first place prize. In addition, Alpine Building Supply posted a $2,000 bonus for any Pennsylvania driver that should take the top prize.

Thunder on the Hill and Grandview Speedway were proudly one of just twelve tracks in the country selected to host this organization in their first season in 2023. And another first, the May 19 event will be presented on FS1 (Fox Sports 1). Both FS1 and FloRacing will air the High Limit 410 Sprints from the Grandview Speedway one-third mile high-banked dirt oval in Bechtelsville, PA

With each year, the Thunder Series proudly has representation from Ms. Thunder on the Hill joined by two Thunder Girls. , Maddie Stephens will wear the crown as Ms. Thunder on the Hill along with Thunder Girls Alyssa Holmes and Samantha Maguire. These lovely ladies work behind the scenes in many ways to make your Thunder experience even better. You may find Maddie, Alyssa and Samantha welcoming advance ticket holders at the gate, giving pre-race pit tours, doing grandstand give-aways and of course, popping the champagne bottle on the race winner in victory lane.

Maddie Stephens previously was Ms. Lincoln Speedway and is proud to wear the crown in 2026 as Ms. Thunder on the Hill. “I’m looking forward to share my race nights with the best fans around. It will be even more exciting to have Alyssa and Sam by my side as the Thunder Girls. I’m also looking forward to friendships, the memories and the sense of community at the track. I can’t wait to see everyone at the track on the Hill.”

A woman wearing a red sequined dress is posing next to a red motorcycle. AI-generated content may be incorrect.Alyssa Holmes was in racing since she was nine years old and knows her way around a dirt track. “I am honored to represent women and what we can be in the racing world. I’m looking forward to connect with fans and drivers and bring even more excitement to race day in 2026”.

The image shows a race car driver and a woman in a sponsored NAPA team’s racing uniform, with a background of a racing event. AI-generated content may be incorrect.Samantha Maguire will be returning as a Thunder Girl in 2026. “My goal is to inspire more girls in the racing community to use their voices and confidently take their place in the spotlight. TOTH is an incredible experience so together lets make this season unforgettable”.

The Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder Series will continue with the opening night of the 19th Annual Amsoil USAC Non-Wing Sprints Eastern Storm National Tour plus 358 Modifieds on Tuesday night, June 16 with a 7:30 PM starting time. Thunder on the Hill and Grandview Speedway were the nucleus of the creation of the USAC Eastern Storm, and it is so fitting that they would again host the opening event of the Eastern Storm.

Alpine Building Supply is the race night sponsor as the top National non-wing sprint racers chase the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment $10,000 USAC Series Point Fund. This event is the Jesse Hockett Classic, a 40-lap feature paying $6,000 to the winner in a tribute to Jesse Hockett. The Grandview 358 Modifieds will be on the racing program taking part in a series of qualifying events highlighted by a 30-lap feature paying $3,000 to win. Alpine Building Supply will again post a $2,000 bonus for a first time Thunder Modified feature winner. $5,000 to win 30 laps for your first Thunder win is a treat and Alex Yancowski and Eric Kormann both pocketed the Alpine bonus in previous years.

The 358 Modifieds will follow the weekly Grandview Speedway car specifications.

The Thunder finale is set for Tuesday night, June 30 when the Red Robin Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series and the 358 Modifieds team up for a spectacular doubleheader. Start time is 7:30 PM with the 410 Sprints opening with time trials at 7 PM followed by a series of qualifying events leading up to the 35-lap feature paying $10,000 to win. The 358 Modifieds will also compete in qualifying events and a 30-lap feature paying $3,000 to win. Once again, Alpine Building Supply will post a $2,000 bonus to any first time Thunder Modified feature winner.

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment

THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 2026

ONLY AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY

TUESDAY, MAY 19 7:30 PM

(Rain Date: Wednesday, May 20)

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Presents

RICH MAR FLORIST

INTERSTATE BATTERIES HIGH LIMIT RACING 410 SPRINTS

The Hodnett Cup $20,000 TO WIN 35 Laps

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME PA WINNERS BONUS

Advance tickets for the High Limit Racing event

https://bit.ly/GrandviewSpeedway

TUESDAY JUNE 16 7:30 PM

ALPINE Building Supplies

Presents

AMSOIL USAC NON-WING SPRINTS NATIONAL TOUR

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

EASTERN STORM $10,000 POINT FUND

JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC 40 LAPS $6,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

TUESDAY, JUNE 30 7:30 PM

PA POSSE 410 SPRINT SERIES

PENNSYLVANIA SPEED WEEK SERIES $10,000 to Win!

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill