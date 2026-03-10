Kennedale Weekend Brings World of Outlaws to Home State of Texas

By Alex Nieten

KENNEDALE, TX (March 10, 2026) – Texas, home of unparalleled state pride, sizeable steaks, and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Ted Johnson’s vision became a reality on March 18, 1978 when the World of Outlaws contested their first race at Mesquite, TX’s Devil’s Bowl Speedway. This weekend, The Greatest Show on Dirt is set for a trip to the home state.

Kennedale Speedway Park lies in the southeast shadow of Fort Worth and is the destination this Friday-Saturday, March 13-14. The tour debuted at the “Lone Star State” bullring in 2024, returned in 2025, and now Kennedale occupies a spring slot on the schedule for the third year in a row.

It doesn’t matter if you’re coming up from San Antone or lost your saddle in Houston, Kennedale Speedway Park is where to go this weekend with Donny, David, and the boys.

Let’s look at the Texas-sized storylines this weekend:

TIED AT THE TOP

If the first few weeks of the season are any indicator, we’re in for a fun championship battle.

For the second time in 2026, there’s a tie at the top of the standings. First, it was defending champion David Gravel and Michael “Buddy” Kofoid knotted up following the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals. Now, Gravel still has his share, but it’s Carson Macedo who’s caught up and equaled the score.

Gravel has been consistently fast nearly every night with four podiums through six races. He and the Big Game Motorsports team slipped to 11th at Talladega, so they’ll aim for a rebound weekend in Texas.

Macedo’s 2026 résumé is just about flawless. He drove the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 to five consecutive top fives to open the season. A seventh at Talladega marked his lowest result of the year, but Macedo still boasts a stout 3.67 average finish.

SILLY SEASON SUCCESS

Silly season didn’t disappoint heading into this year with several drivers heading to new homes, and it hasn’t taken long for the pairings to get acquainted.

We’ve already seen Spencer Bayston and Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing, Sheldon Haudenschild and KCP Racing, and Donny Schatz and CJB Motorsports make trips to Victory Lane. Bayston topped the season opener at Volusia. Haudenschild bagged night one of the Bike Week Jamboree. Schatz delivered a vintage performance at Talladega to snap a 79-race winless streak.

Looking ahead to how the trio may fare in Texas, Haudenschild owns the best showing with a fourth last year. Schatz will look to improve his top mark of ninth. Bayston will be making his first laps at Kennedale.

CALIFORNIAN CONQUERERS

Californians have stolen the show through three visits to Kennedale.

It began with the 2024 Series debut when Lemoore’s Carson Macedo led from green to checkered. Fresno’s Giovanni Scelzi followed that by topping last year’s Cowtown Classic opener. The next night, Penngrove’s Michael “Buddy” Kofoid claimed the cowboy hat.

Macedo and Kofoid will both be in action this weekend aiming to become the first multi-time Kennedale victor. As noted above, Macedo has been plenty consistent this year but is still in search of a win. Kofoid is third in points, 30 markers back of Macedo and Gravel after a disastrous night at Volusia last Monday. He and Roth Motorsports bounced back with a Talladega podium.

The lone other driver who could continue the “Golden State” trend is Carson’s brother, Cole Macedo. His best run at Kennedale in two tries with TwoC Racing is 13th.

QUIETLY CONSISTENT

The title fight and new combinations winning may be grabbing all the attention, but an eye should be kept on Garet Williamson and his Fischer Motorsports team.

They’re quietly piecing together a stellar start to Williamson’s sophomore season. The Columbia, MO native has been in the top 10 in four of the six races and nearly had a fifth, driving from 21st to 11th at Volusia’s Bike Week Jamboree opener. Williamson is fresh off posting his best result of the year, a fifth at Talladega.

The stats say his roll could continue this weekend. Williamson posted solid finishes of seventh and 11th at Kennedale a year ago. Williamson and the Fischer crew have come quite a long way in a short time. This weekend will mark the two-year anniversary of when the Curt and Devin Fischer-owned team debuted with the World of Outlaws at Cotton Bowl Speedway in 2024.

TEXAN TALENT

With Kennedale being the only “Lone Star State” trip of 2026, the local Texan talent will be motivated to make the home fans proud.

That contingent is undoubtedly led by Sam Hafertepe Jr. The Sunnyvale, TX driver came close to taking down the World of Outlaws twice on home turf in 2025. One of those occasions was at none other than Kennedale when the six-time American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) champion led laps before settling for second after Buddy Kofoid got by. He also finished on the podium at Cotton Bowl Speedway. Hafertepe is a former Kennedale winner with ASCS regionally.

Marcus Thomas’ résumé features quite a bit of Kennedale experience. The Corsicana, TX native has won there multiple times including a pair in ASCS regional competition.

Lubbock, TX’s John Carney II is teamed with Brett Becker to pilot the No. 2B. Carney has plenty of Kennedale laps under his belt including a runner-up at a local race last year.

More locals that usually battle the World of Outlaws at Kennedale Jeb Sessums (Burleson, TX), Dalton Stevens (Scurry, TX), Colby Stubblefield (Seagoville, TX), and more.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, March 13-14 at Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, TX

AROUND THE TURN

Friday, March 20 at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, OK (TICKETS)

Saturday, March 21 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, OK (TICKETS)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (6/85 Races):

1. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (800 PTS)

2. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (-0 PTS)

3. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-30 PTS)

4. Sheldon Haudenschild – KCP Racing No. 18 (-32 PTS)

5. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-48 PTS)

6. Donny Schatz – CJB Motorsports No. 15 (-54 PTS)

7. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-62 PTS)

8. Spencer Bayston – Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 (-80 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-86 PTS)

10. Ashton Torgerson – Shark Racing No. 1A (-88 PTS)