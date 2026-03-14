Gravel Grabs Victory in Final Corner at Kennedale

KENNEDALE, TX (March 13, 2026) — Using some late race heroics David Gravel won the opening night of the Texas Two Step with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Friday night at Kennedale Speedway Park. Gravel was able to pass Bill Balog for the lead during the final corner of the 35-lap main event after Balog tagged the wall.

Balog held on for the runner up position with Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart bouncing back after a flip in hot laps to finish fourth, and Sheldon Haudenschild rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Kennedale Speedway Park

Kennedale, Texas

Friday, March 13, 2026

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 12.172[3]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.219[9]

3. 45X-Rees Moran, 12.254[6]

4. 2-David Gravel, 12.396[17]

5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.416[33]

6. 24T-Christopher Thram, 12.434[2]

7. 16C-Scotty Thiel, 12.467[1]

8. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.514[14]

9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 12.516[11]

10. 23-Garet Williamson, 12.546[5]

11. 2B-John Carney II, 12.584[13]

12. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 12.597[8]

13. 27-Emerson Axsom, 12.602[26]

14. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.604[32]

15. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.610[25]

16. 40-Howard Moore, 12.616[27]

17. 95-Matt Covington, 12.625[7]

18. 71-Christopher Townsend, 12.640[4]

19. 99X-Dalton Stevens, 12.673[19]

20. 85-Colby Stubblefield, 12.681[16]

21. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.686[24]

22. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.724[28]

23. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 12.727[22]

24. 98-Ricky Peterson, 12.794[12]

25. 52-Blake Hahn, 12.795[18]

26. 17-Spencer Bayston, 12.824[20]

27. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.870[10]

28. 51-Scott Bogucki, 12.897[30]

29. 7S-Chris Windom, 12.968[29]

30. 10G-Marcus Thomas, 12.982[21]

31. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.031[23]

32. 9-Josh McCord, 13.211[15]

33. 74E-Claud Estes III, [31]

NOS Energy Drink Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]

2. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]

3. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]

4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]

5. 95-Matt Covington[5]

6. 7S-Chris Windom[8]

7. 32-Bryce Lucius[6]

8. 52-Blake Hahn[7]

DNS: 74E-Claud Estes III

DIRTVision Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]

2. 24T-Christopher Thram[2]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]

4. 23-Garet Williamson[3]

5. 71-Christopher Townsend[5]

6. 17-Spencer Bayston[7]

7. 15-Donny Schatz[6]

8. 10G-Marcus Thomas[8]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[4]

2. 16C-Scotty Thiel[2]

3. 45X-Rees Moran[1]

4. 2C-Cole Macedo[7]

5. 99X-Dalton Stevens[5]

6. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]

7. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[6]

8. 2B-John Carney II[3]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

3. 88R-Ryder Laplante[3]

4. 40-Howard Moore[4]

5. 51-Scott Bogucki[7]

6. 98-Ricky Peterson[6]

7. 85-Colby Stubblefield[5]

8. 9-Josh McCord[8]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps)

1. 24T-Christopher Thram[2]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

4. 41-Carson Macedo[3]

5. 2-David Gravel[6]

6. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]

7. 27-Emerson Axsom[7]

8. 16C-Scotty Thiel[8]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 7S-Chris Windom[3]

2. 17-Spencer Bayston[4]

3. 15-Donny Schatz[8]

4. 98-Ricky Peterson[6]

5. 52-Blake Hahn[10]

6. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]

7. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]

8. 10G-Marcus Thomas[11]

9. 85-Colby Stubblefield[2]

10. 9-Josh McCord[12]

11. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[9]

12. 2B-John Carney II[1]

13. 74E-Claud Estes III[13]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[5]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[4]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[10]

5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]

6. 15-Donny Schatz[23]

7. 24T-Christopher Thram[1]

8. 27-Emerson Axsom[7]

9. 7S-Chris Windom[21]

10. 17-Spencer Bayston[22]

11. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[13]

12. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[9]

13. 2C-Cole Macedo[15]

14. 23-Garet Williamson[14]

15. 95-Matt Covington[17]

16. 45X-Rees Moran[11]

17. 16C-Scotty Thiel[8]

18. 51-Scott Bogucki[20]

19. 98-Ricky Peterson[24]

20. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]

21. 99X-Dalton Stevens[19]

22. 71-Christopher Townsend[18]

23. 88R-Ryder Laplante[12]

24. 40-Howard Moore[16]