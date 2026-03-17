Remembering Billy Hurt

Of those who dedicate their lives to safety efforts at dirt tracks across the country, there were few as committed as Billy Hurt.

Hurt was involved in the safety and rescue of Sprint Car drivers for over 23 years, helping to lead safety efforts with the American Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Tulsa Shootout, and Chili Bowl Nationals. Hurt was also in the fire service since 1982. He first served as a volunteer before spending 26 years as a career firefighter and EMT.

On Saturday, March 14, at Kennedale Speedway Park, the racing community lost Hurt after he was involved in a fatal accident while responding to an on-track incident.

His loss has affected many, but the memories they hold of his kindness and professionalism will serve as inspiration for those who look to follow in his footsteps.

“Beyond his professionalism, Billy exemplified what it meant to be a good person, always putting others before himself,” said Brian Carter, World Racing Group CEO. “He dedicated his life to ensuring the safety of every racer, making their well-being his main priority. And beyond the track, his kindness shone further with every interaction, quickly becoming a friendly face to everyone he met.

“The entire World Racing Group family is deeply saddened by his loss.”

Safety Official Jerry Myers, who was also involved in the accident, is in stable condition and recovering from his injuries.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming support the racing community has shown,” Carter added. “Please continue to keep everyone affected in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”