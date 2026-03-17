Tribute to Al Hinds christens new Placerville season on Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Placerville Speedway is prepared to open its 61st season of competition this Saturday by honoring a man that had a key role in making it all possible, with the 23rd annual “Tribute to Al Hinds” tackling the red clay.

Divisions set to christen the Berco Building Materials/ Hoosier Tires championship season on March 21st will include the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and the Bay Cities Racing Association Lightning Sprints.

The Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars will offer $2,500-to-win/ $250-to-start the feature on Saturday.

Live music and Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Happy Hour takes place from 4-6pm, while magician/ juggler Cody Ebert will be on hand to entertain the masses from 4:30-6pm.

The Tribute to Al Hinds began in 2004 following the passing of early track promoter and mentor, Al Hinds, a longtime Placerville resident and true race fan that touched the lives of many.

Hinds was the second promoter of Placerville Speedway. He took operation of the track with business partner Richard Hirst from its founder, Bruno Romani, in 1968, three years after it first opened when the facility was built around an existing community football field.

The operator of a local machine shop by trade, Hinds loved the community where he lived. In his final years of life, he enjoyed sitting with some of his best friends every night in the grandstands at Placerville Speedway and loved watching young talent make a name for themselves in the sport.

The inaugural Tribute to Al Hinds was captured by Roger Crockett, while last season saw Andy Forsberg snag his fourth triumph in the event.

Track champions last season with the Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks and Ltd. Late Models included Modesto’s Tony Gomes, Oakley’s Nick Baldwin and Yuba City’s Rod Oliver respectively.

Livermore’s Greg Dennett claimed the BCRA Lightning Sprint title with six victories last season. The division will be on hand several times once again this year.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during the Tribute to Al Hinds will be General Admission on Saturday March 21st, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost just $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-032126

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, ADCO Driveline Qualifying and racing to follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2026 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X by following us https://x.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday March 21: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints | 23rd annual Tribute to Al Hinds Championship Opener

Saturday March 28: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Sluice Box Bonanza

Saturday April 4: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Thrill on the Hill- SCCT Opening Night