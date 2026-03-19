USAC NIGHT WITH THE INDY FUEL ﻿THIS FRIDAY, MARCH 20

From USAC

Fishers, Indiana (March 18, 2026)………Ice hockey meets USAC racing as the Indy Fuel presents USAC Night at Indiana’s Fishers Event Center on Friday night, March 20.

Prior to the ECHL’s Indy Fuel taking the ice for their game against the Utah Grizzlies that night, USAC drivers will be on hand to meet and greet fans during a pre-game autograph session.

USAC competitors Taylor Ferns, Bobby Santos, Jake Swanson, Kody Swanson and Kevin Thomas Jr. will be in attendance for the event, and will participate in on-ice activities during the intermissions.

Furthermore, fans will have the opportunity to get an up-close look at real USAC racecars.

Doors open to the Fishers Event Center at 6pm Eastern while the puck drops at 7pm.

Tickets for the game are on sale now at https://indyfuelhockey.com/.