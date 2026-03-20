RACE FOR THE MILLION TO SUPPORT CHILDREN’S DREAM FUND

March 19, 2026 –

“The Race For The Million is pleased to announce that the Children’s Dream Fund will be its official charity,” said Richard Fieler.” The Dream Fund is closely affiliated with sprint car racing. Driver / owner JJ Dutton has made that happen, and it is much appreciated.

“The fund will receive $25 from every entry from Race For The Million’s Pensacola event. Currently there are 56 entries. We will present the money at the Pensacola event to Dutton personality to go towards his goal of raising additional money from his Children’s Dram Fund Weekend races in October.

“I think JJ has done a good job and he’s putting some good races on at Montgomery and Pensacola in the fall. People like his races and they go to them and he’s able to raise money for the Children’s Dream Fund with them.

“Secondarily I think it’s a really good charity. We all go through it with parents and grand parents with Cancer, heart attacks, strokes, and so forth. You’re pretty much with no hope in those deals. It seems to prove true, but not always. We see how hard that is for an adult to manage. For kids it must be terribly difficult to manage. Theres nothing in their brain that’s taught them how to manage it. For them to have something that gives them hope and to do something totally outside of the box, is a marvelous gift to give somebody” finished Fieler.

The Children’s Dream Fund Organization is a non-profit organization that believes that every child facing a life-threatening illness deserves the chance to dream, and to see that dream come true. Since 1981, they’ve created joyful, personalized experiences for children across West Central Florida, from dream vacations, celebrity meet-and-greets, to meaningful gifts. Each dream offers a break from treatment, a boost of hope, and lasting memories for families.

Dutton, whose daughter Sadie was once a Children’s Dream Fund recipient, holds the organization near and dear to his heart. He annually promotes the Children’s Dream Fund winged sprint car event with the goal of raising money and bringing awareness to the organization. This year’s events will be part of the Must See Racing visit October 2-3, 2026. at Five Flags Speedway and Montogomery Motor Speedway in Montgomery, Alabama.

“When I found out what Dick (Fieler) planned to do I realized how blessed we are that he wanted to do that for us” stated Dutton. “He knows how important that organization is to my heart. Dick’s a class act guy. I was excited for the Dream Fund and the kids of the Dream Fund. They will get to experience a good little vacation or get away with that money.

“It’s really great knowing all the drivers contributed to it. I wanna thank all the drivers and Dick Fieler himself for this generous contribution. I will be competing in this event myself. I might even have the Children’s Dream Fund car that I will run in October on display that weekend” concluded Dutton.

The Race For The Million will hold its inaugural event in less than four weeks at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida April 10. The four-race series will continue throughout the summer with a total purse and points fund of one million dollars. The series is the first of its kind to feature substantial money for a winged pavement sprint car series.

For more information on the Children’s Draem Fund Organization or to donate please visit www.childrensdreamfund.org.

For more info on Race For The Million please visit www.raceforthemillion.com.